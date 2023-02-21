Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess Visits Japan In 2024

Japan, the island country known for stunning cherry blossom trees, ancient Buddhist temples, and unique traditional culture, is the newly released destination aboard Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess!

In 2024, set sail on the first Royal-Class ship to this region and see spring flowers, try the vibrant cuisine, and join in four summer festivals!

“Japan has been a popular homeport and destination experience for Princess guests for many years and we’re thrilled to offer such a culturally-rich season of cruises in this region for the 2024 season,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

THE JAPAN 2024 ROYAL PRINCESS ITINERARY

Royal Princess will sail on a new Japan & North Pacific Crossing, visiting the northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during the cherry blossom season.

Guests can combine with the cruise line’s popular Voyage of the Glaciers cruise to witness the majestic glaciers of Alaska.

Guests can disembark in Anchorage (Whittier) for a 15-day voyage or continue to Vancouver, B.C., for a 22-day cruise. The cruise departs Tokyo (Yokohama) on April 27, 2024.

DIAMOND PRINCESS JAPAN ITINERARY

Diamond Princess will return to Japan from March through August 2024, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama).

Diamond Princess will call to 35 destinations in three countries on 31 unique itineraries and 36 departures, ranging from seven to 23 days.

Diamond Princess will offer a series of four 10-day Spring Flowers voyages, visiting Japan’s main islands.

THE JAPAN 2024 FESTIVALS

On August 2, 2023, and August 7, 2023, the Aomori Nebuta Festival features Nebuta float figures, traditional music, vibrant dancers, and audience participation.

On August 12, 2023, the Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival, one of Japan’s 10 largest festivals, will feature teams of dancers with colorful costumes and unique performances.

On August 13, 2023, the Tokushima Awa Odori Dance Festival will feature dance performances throughout the city well into the night, highlighted by the famous “Fool’s Dance.”

On August 17, 2023, the Kumano Fireworks Festival will display over 10,000 fireworks visible from the decks of Diamond Princess.

More information about the 2024 Japan season is available on the company’s website.

Will you be sailing to Japan with Princess Cruises in 2024?