AMERICAN CRUISE LINES ANNOUNCES NEW ANTIQUES CRUISE ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

American Cruise Lines has announced a new and unique Antiques cruise aboard American Serenade, the cruise line’s new Mississippi riverboat debuting this April. Departing on April 27, 2023, this new cruise will be American Serenade’s second time sailing American Cruise Lines’ popular 8-Day Lower Mississippi River itinerary. The cruise sails from Memphis, Tennessee to New Orleans, Louisiana.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW VIP Experience

Since 2021, American Cruise Lines has been a national sponsor of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS’ most-watched ongoing primetime series, which sparked the idea for this memorable collaboration. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is currently taping episodes for its 28th season which will air at some point next year. The series follows antique owners from across the country that bring items to be appraised by America’s best collectible and antique experts. Typically, most antiques’ value is directly related to their significance in American history.

“American Cruise Lines’ guests have a common bond with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s millions of weekly viewers in their shared passion for American culture, and in uncovering the fascinating histories which often exist right in our own backyards,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We are so pleased to offer this special opportunity to our guests.”

On May 2, 2023, guests onboard American Serenade will have the chance to participate in a taping of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW. When the cruise line’s newest riverboat makes a stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, guests will have VIP access to the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW event, which will take place at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Guests can bring along up to two items that can be appraised during the special event.

Antiques Cruise Highlights

The brand-new Antiques cruise aboard American Serenade will also highlight culinary skills, like cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and expert-led presentations throughout the entirety of the cruise. The new sailings will bring experts on board and onshore and offer guests carefully curated entertainment and enrichment opportunities. The itinerary will highlight the value and history of antiques, provide impeccable culinary dishes, and focus on the history of the iconic Mississippi river.

American Cruise Line’s Antiques cruise will only be offered once in 2023. The brand-new sailing also provides guests with complimentary domestic airfare and a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay in Memphis, Tennessee. The cruise line has 5 new riverboats that are sailing more than 11 carefully curated itineraries along the iconic Mississippi River from February through December 2023.

American Cruise Lines also offers domestic flat-rate airfare for all of its U.S. cruises and complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays in various cities across the country.