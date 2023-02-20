Holland America Line’s ‘Kids Cruise Free’ Makes Exploring the World Affordable

Kids can now cruise for free with Holland America Line.

The “Time of Your Life” wave season promotion allows children from ages five to 18 registered as third and fourth guests in the same stateroom to sail for free through Spring 2024. This promotion is only available on select April 2023 through April 2024 cruises.

“A cruise is one of the easiest ways to explore the world as a family, and with our wave promotion it’s even more affordable to take a vacation to a dream location like Alaska or Europe,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

Visit Exciting New Locales

From the Caribbean to Mexico, Pacific Coast, and the Panama Canal, Holland America Line has several destinations for the family to visit whether they want to explore the world or stay closer to home. In addition, many of the shore excursions offer reduced pricing for children.

Additional destination choices include:

Alaska

Canada/New England

Europe

Alaska: Also known as the Last Frontier, this is one of the most sought-after family vacations. This cruise is suited for smaller families or larger multigenerational units. Activities include dog sledding on a glacier, panning for gold, whale watching, and a leisure tour aboard a Bering Sea crabbing boat. Younger guests can earn a Junior Ranger Badge from the Glacier Bay National Park Ranger.

Canada/New England: Stunning scenery and rich maritime history can be found in this region. Fans of Anne of Green Gables can visit the home that inspired the novels and learn about the author Lucy Maude Montgomery in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. You can also see the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove from Halifax and bike through Acadia National Park.

Europe: A classic destination choice for families that want a touch of everything from architecture to art, history, and cuisine. You can visit museums that house ancient relics, Viking-centric exhibits, and art galleries. Next, head over to Stockholm, Sweden, to see the Vasa battleship that sank in 1628 and was salvaged in 1961. Explore the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, sail to Alexandria, Egypt, and head to Cairo to see the Pyramids of Giza and Sphinx and cruise the Nile River.

The Fun Continues Onboard

On board the ships, you can recuperate from the offshore excursions in the Family Staterooms aboard the Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, or Koningsdam. These staterooms accommodate five guests, including two bathrooms and extra closet space. Kids ages five to 17 can participate in Club HAL, the line’s supervised youth activities program, in a dedicated area. The junior cruisers can socialize and participate in arts and crafts, sports, video game competitions, scavenger hunts, and themed parties.

World-renowned chefs designed the onboard dining experience. The dining venues will have half portions of the menu along with kid favorites like pizza, mac and cheese, and fresh fruit. Kids 12 and under eat for half-price at specialty restaurants or free when ordering from the kids’ menu.

In addition to the kids cruise free, there is the ‘Have It All’ premium cruise package. This bundle includes shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. Guests will also receive a stateroom upgrade. They can also book an ocean-view for the price of an interior and a verandah for the cost of an ocean-view. You can also get a 50% reduced deposit for the first and second guests in the stateroom. In addition to the kids cruise free, guests can save up to 30% on select sailings.

“Cruising caters to all ages, so there’s something for everyone on board and ashore. You unpack once while visiting multiple destinations, all meals are planned, evening entertainment is complimentary, and adults can relax while the kids meet friends in the Club Hal youth program. The best souvenirs will be the memories you bring home,” said Bodensteiner.

By Niko Balkaran