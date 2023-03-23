Coffee drinkers commence!

Princess Cruises has shared its latest partnership with the coffee brand Lavazza! The cruise line will begin rolling out Lavazza across all Princess ships throughout spring for guests to try hot coffee options and ready-to-drink cans.

“Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza. With a relentless focus on what’s important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation.”

Lavazza AND PRINCESS CRUISES PARTNERSHIP

Besides offering Lavazza products and services on board the entire fleet, Princess Cruises plans to include coffee-inspired dinners and recipes designed by Lavazza experts and Princess executive chefs.

Guests aboard can explore educational sessions, tastings, food pairings, and samplings with Lavazza experts and Princess Cruises’ chefs.

The two brands will also collaborate on upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, and exclusive events.

“We have been inspired by the way Princess Cruises creates memorable experiences for their guests and feel a strong synergy between both brands in our commitment to quality, innovation and entertainment,” shared Camille Vareille, vice president – head of marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. “We are excited to come onboard to offer an elevated coffee program and showcase our premium products to a broader, international audience.”

Are you excited to travel with Princess Cruises to have Lavazza coffee at your fingertips? Let us know in the comments!