Disney Cruise Line Reveals Inaugural Sailings Around the World In Summer 2024

Today, Disney Cruise Line announced the available dates and itineraries to the brand’s new island destination, Lighthouse Point, with trips around the world and surely, bucket-list friendly! Keep reading if you want to visit the Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean!

“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and General Manager, of Disney Cruise Line. “We’re also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean. All of these Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service.”

SAIL TO LIGHTHOUSE POINT

In June 2024, sail to the newest Bahamian destination on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point aboard the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On June 8, 2023, guests can sail a seven-night inaugural sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, Florida, and be among the first to visit the new location.

On June 6, 2023, set sail on a three-night preview cruise on the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale to get a sneak peek of the island.

Lighthouse Point will be a featured port of call on select three-, four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and the Caribbean on the Disney Magic out of Fort Lauderdale.

New European Destinations

In the summer of 2024, Disney Dream will sail to European destinations in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, and Iceland.

These sailings will feature new ports of call, including Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway; and Hamburg, Germany, along with three Mediterranean destinations that will return for the first time since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Valletta, Malta.

Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) will range from five to 11 nights, while northern Europe and British Isles sailings will offer itineraries anywhere from three nights to one 12-night voyage that includes the Norwegian fjords, three days in Iceland and an overnight stay in Reykjavik.

EXPLORE ALASKA

Set sail on Disney Wonder to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, from May through September 2024.

Guests will experience the natural splendor and adventure of “The Last Frontier” with five, seven, and nine-night sailings.

Explore majestic wildlife in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and glacier viewing along the Stikine Icecap.

Visit the Bahamas and The Caribbean From Orlando