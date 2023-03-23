Emerald Cruises And Chef Ben Robinson Partner For Culinary Yacht Sailings

Emerald Cruises and Chef Ben Robinson have partnered for two culinary sailings on the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.

Chef Robinson, known for his work as an executive private yacht chef from TV’s Below Deck, will offer his culinary expertise onboard Emerald Cruises’ Coastal Gems of Italy and Croatia sailing and the Hidden Charms of the Caribbean sailing. Chef Robinson has been featured on The Food Network and has years of restaurant experience, and he will be sharing his masterful skill on the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.

Travelers on Emerald Cruises’ 100-guest yachts will enjoy Chef Robinson’s cuisine while learning from his superb culinary skills. From participating in cooking demonstrations to enjoying signature cocktails, guests will have plenty of opportunities to interact with Chef Robinson. He will also customize three dinner menus for travelers in La Cucina dining room during sailings.

“I look forward to sharing my passion for food with the guests and exploring the culinary traditions of these regions together,” Chef Robinson said.

Sailings:

The Coastal Gems of Italy and Croatia is an eight-day sailing on Emerald Azurra, departing from Venice on October 28, 2023. The yacht calls on two Croatian ports, Šibenik and Dubrovnik, and then proceeds to Brindisi, Gallipoli, Messina, Naples, and Rome. The itinerary includes exciting excursions such as a private concert in the old city theater in Dubrovnik and a tour of Pompeii.

The Hidden Charms of the Caribbean sailing is an eight-day cruise aboard the Emerald Sakara, departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 2, 2024. The yacht will call on ports at Culebra and Vieques Islands in Puerto Rico, St. John, USVI and Jost Van Dyke in the BVI, St. Barthes and St. Kitts, and St. John’s Antigua. Guests can expect incredible experiences like kayaking in the bioluminescent bay in Vieques and snorkeling in the Caribbean.

Emerald Cruises’ Luxury Yachts:

The Emerald Azzurra was the line’s first ocean-going vessel, debuting in March 2022. It is a 100-guest luxury yacht, and it was named Best New Luxury Ship in Cruise Critic’s 2022 Editors’ Picks Awards.

Emerald Sakara, Emerald Cruises’ second luxury yacht, will launch in 2023.

Will you be traveling with Emerald Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn