Norwegian Cruise Line Announces “BEETLEJUICE” TO DEBUT ABOARD NORWEGIAN VIVA

Broadway fanatics, this one is for you!

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the fan-favorite musical, “Beetlejuice,” is coming to the line’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva has the headline program in August 2023! This will be the first time the Tony Award-nominated musical will hit the seven seas!

“NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea. This summer, I cannot wait to bring the fun and nostalgia of ‘Beetlejuice’ to our all-new Norwegian Viva,” said David J. Herrera, incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line,

MORE ABOUT “BEETLEJUICE” AT SEA

The show will be a 90-minute Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 film.

The musical will be performed at NCL’s three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club, with special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio.

Guests can expect performances of dance and songs to “Beetlejuice” classic tunes such as “Day-O,” and “Jump in the Line.”

Michelle D’Amico, a cast member of the Broadway production of “Beetlejuice,” will join Norwegian Viva as “Lydia” for the first-at-sea rendition.

“We pride ourselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theater fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-caliber shows, which are made even more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theater experience to an expansive nightclub,” said Richard Ambrose NCL’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming.

Are you interested in seeing “Beetlejuice” aboard Norwegian Viva? Let us know in the comments!