Carnival Firenze Opens Reservations for 2024-2025 Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line opened reservations for the Carnival Firenze, its next new ship, on March 23, 2023. The cruise will showcase Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, and it will sail year-round from May 2024 through April 2025 from Long Beach, California.

“Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy. She was designed to evoke the same charm and beauty found in Florence and she’ll also pack in plenty of Carnival fun, which will be brought to life by the friendly and dedicated team members that make cruises across our fleet memorable,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences are debuting with the Carnival Venezia in May 2023, making Carnival Firenze the second ship to showcase this new concept. Carnival Fun Italian Style incorporates Italian-themed restaurants, bars, entertainment, and beautiful architecture with Carnival’s familiar venues and friendly crew.

RELATED: Carnival Venezia Joins Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Firenze’s new sailings provide guests with 15 different itinerary options on three seven-day cruises. Carnival Firenze will visit popular Mexican Riviera destinations and Baja Mexico.

Featured Sailings:

5-Day Mexican Riviera Inaugural Cruise

Departs: May 2, 2024

Destinations: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico

6-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise

Departs: Several departure options

Destinations: Ensenada, Mexico and two days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

7-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise

Departs: Several departure options

Destinations: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Will you be traveling with Carnival Cruise Line? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn