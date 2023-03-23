MSC Euribia Reveals NEW ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES AT SEA

MSC Euribia has revealed the ship’s new shows and venues to greet guests starting June 2023! Get ready for seven new productions and a new look at the Carousel Lounge.

“We are so excited to announce our fun-filled entertainment offerings on our much-anticipated new flagship, MSC Euribia. Entertainment is a fundamental part of MSC Cruises’ guest experience and we’re always looking for new, engaging ways to delight our guests of all ages. We strive to create exceptional and immersive concepts combined with varied entertainment programs to ensure that our guests will remember their cruise as the ultimate vacation experience,” said Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment.

NEW ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

THE CAROUSEL LOUNGE:

The Carousel Lounge has been popular on other Meraviglia class ships since 2017.

MSC Euribia adds a brand-new layout with even more options to entertain.

The space spans nearly 11,000 square feet, with two covered terraces.

During the day, guests can relax, play table games, or try ballroom dancing.

BIG BAND AT SEA:

Big Band at Sea is MSC Cruises’ newest entertainment space will be a nineteen-piece group of international musicians and singers.

Guests can expect three live performances each evening.

SEVEN THEATRE SHOWS:

MSC Euribia’s Delphi Theatre will feature a seven-day program of stage shows: