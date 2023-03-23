MSC Euribia Reveals NEW ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES AT SEA
MSC Euribia has revealed the ship’s new shows and venues to greet guests starting June 2023! Get ready for seven new productions and a new look at the Carousel Lounge.
“We are so excited to announce our fun-filled entertainment offerings on our much-anticipated new flagship, MSC Euribia. Entertainment is a fundamental part of MSC Cruises’ guest experience and we’re always looking for new, engaging ways to delight our guests of all ages. We strive to create exceptional and immersive concepts combined with varied entertainment programs to ensure that our guests will remember their cruise as the ultimate vacation experience,” said Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment.
NEW ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES
THE CAROUSEL LOUNGE:
- The Carousel Lounge has been popular on other Meraviglia class ships since 2017.
- MSC Euribia adds a brand-new layout with even more options to entertain.
- The space spans nearly 11,000 square feet, with two covered terraces.
- During the day, guests can relax, play table games, or try ballroom dancing.
BIG BAND AT SEA:
- Big Band at Sea is MSC Cruises’ newest entertainment space will be a nineteen-piece group of international musicians and singers.
- Guests can expect three live performances each evening.
SEVEN THEATRE SHOWS:
MSC Euribia’s Delphi Theatre will feature a seven-day program of stage shows:
- Circus 1920: A nostalgic look back into the magical world of the circus, featuring extraordinary death-defying specialty performers, a captivating ringmaster, fun dance routines, vintage costumes and incredible stage sets.
- Generation Rock: This classic feel-good rock show features the greatest rock artists of all time, including hits from legends like AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kiss, Journey and Queen.
- Illuminicity: The best arcade game on the block. MSC Cruises’ most technical show yet will be set inside a video game, featuring a terrific cast with light-up costumes and interactive visuals to create breath-taking moments on stage.
- Jukebox L!ve: Showcasing the finest vocalists in a show all about Funk, Soul and Rock n’ Roll, this show draws inspiration from the full pop spectrum and is set in a fictional Las Vegas showroom. Audiences will know the words to every song and will be encouraged to join in singing hits performed in a modern style.
- Song Book – Ed Sheeran: Celebrating Ed Sheeran, who started as a street performer and went on to sell out Wembley Stadium, the show will follow the ship’s own team of performers on their journey to stardom. Acrobats, living statues and hand balance artists bring the flavor of street performance to the big stage accompanied by a playlist of Sheeran’s hits.
- Variety: A spectacular show featuring guest entertainers, musicians and acrobats to showcase the ship’s incredible talent in a program that changes according to the audience, the ship’s destination and the time of year.
- Guest Entertainers: Featuring top-level talent selected from around the world to perform one-off shows and wow guests.
