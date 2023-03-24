CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK — MARCH 24, 2023

Hey cruisers!

As March’s end draws closer and the weather gets warmer, exciting cruise itineraries and deals seem to be popping up like spring flowers! Today, we have amazing offers from Oceania Cruises that are too good to pass up! Keep reading to learn more!

Oceania Cruises offers savings on over 80 sailings

On March 20, 2023, Oceania Cruises launched its OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” sale, which allows guests to save on over 80 sailings in 2023 and 2024.

Travelers who book by April 30, 2023, will receive free shore excursions, a free beverage package, and shipboard credit on an array of voyages.

Oceania Cruises’ provides included amenities such as dining, Internet, room service, fitness classes, and more. The OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” offer allows guests to save an additional $800 in shipboard credit for more amenities and shore excursions.

These savings can be enjoyed on Oceania Cruises’ Regatta, Insignia, Nautical, Marina, Riviera, and Sirena.

Savings (Based on a 10-day voyage, 2 guests per stateroom):

House Beverage Package: This package costs $39.95 per person, per day, offering guests unlimited champagne, wine and beer with meals. Guests will save $799 per stateroom over 10 days.

Shore Excursion Package: This package provides guests with 6 shore excursions at $150 each. Travelers will save $900 per stateroom over 10 days.

Free Shipboard Credit: Guests can use a provided $600 credit to take culinary classes, visit the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, and more.

Guests will save a total of $2,299 per stateroom on a 10-day voyage.

Will you be joining in on this offer? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn