The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Begins Construction of Ilma in France

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest ship, Ilma, has officially begun construction. The building dock received the first modular block of Ilma at the keel-laying ceremony held at the world-renowned shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and to partner with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the construction of Ilma,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “As we expand our fleet, we look forward to continuing to create unique experiences that celebrate the yachting lifestyle and are transforming the luxury cruising category.”

Reservations for Ilma’s inaugural season are open. Ilma’s maiden voyage begins in September 2024 with a Mediterranean itinerary for a seven-night trip from Athens, Greece, to Haifa, Israel. Additionally, several itineraries, ranging from seven to 13 nights, are available, with stops in the Greek Isles, the Amalfi Coast, the French Riviera, and the Balearic Islands.

“Chantiers de l’Atlantique is very proud of its partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Through this ceremony, we wish the best to Ilma during construction with the assurance that the vessel’s elegant design, quality materials, and environmental performance will position Ilma as a legendary symbol in a new era of luxury cruising.”

More about Ilma:

Ilma means “water” in Maltese.

The superyacht will have the largest staff-to-guest ratios in the luxury cruise category.

Ilma will feature 228 suites with accommodations for up to 456 passengers.

Ilma will use liquified natural gas as a fuel source and is the first in the collection to do so.

Will you visit the Mediterranean next fall aboard Ilma?

By Niko Balkaran