Princess Cruises Adds to its Premium Liquors collection

Actor and director Liev Schreiber is introducing his Sláinte Irish Whiskey to Princess Cruises, enhancing the cruise line’s “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection! Guests can enjoy this whiskey in exclusive cocktails explicitly created for Princess.

“Sláinte (pronounced “slahn-cha”) is the Irish Cheer for good health: uniting people, celebrating moments, embracing life – exactly what our guests experience on our global Princess vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Liev Schreiber’s wonderfully balanced Sláinte brings even more unique dimension to our ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection, complementing our portfolio of story-based, premium, and elegant spirits crafted by our celebrity creative partners.”

MORE ABOUT LIEV SCHREIBER

Liev Schreiber is an acclaimed American actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and philanthropist.

He is recognized for his film, television, and theater roles, including “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and the Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

His Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi-award-winning spirit, aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks.

The whiskey is now available throughout the Princess Cruises fleet.

MORE ABOUT Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey joins the “Love Line Liquors” collection alongside Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull, Melarosa wines by Jason Aldean, and Love Prosecco by Romero Britto.

This collection, which includes Sláinte Irish Whiskey and cocktails, is featured in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier all-inclusive packages, offering guests a chance to enjoy premium spirits while cruising to exciting destinations.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey Signature Blend is available at all bars, along with specially crafted cocktails created by Sláinte and Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, including:

Filthy Molly – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Filthy Bloody Mary Mix, Assorted Olives, Celery Salt and Basil

Passion of the Irish – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Passion Fruit Puree, Galliano, Vanilla, Orange, and Soda

Sláinte Frozen Irish – Blended Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Coffee Liqueur, Fresh Lavazza Espresso, Vanilla and Cream

Tropical Alibi – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Crème de Banana, Lemon, Pineapple, Coconut and Ango Bitters

Spank Mint – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Fresh Lime, Mint and Goslings Ginger Beer

“Princess Cruises is known for offering its guests exceptional experiences, and I’m thrilled that Sláinte Irish Whiskey will be a part of that journey,” said Schreiber. “Joining the ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection is a fantastic way to bring a piece of what I love to the open seas. We’ve crafted this whiskey with care, and I’m excited for guests to savor it as they explore the world with Princess.”

Will you be trying Sláinte Irish Whiskey across the Princess Cruises fleet? Let us know in the comments!