Escape to the Mediterranean Winter 2024 with MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is extending summer vacations into fall and winter with Mediterranean sailings offering warm weather up to Christmas.

While popular winter destinations include the Caribbean, Canary Islands, and Madeira, the Mediterranean boasts many sunny options. MSC Cruises features top locations from Southern France to Greece.

Weather data indicates temperatures can reach 82°F, with approximately 295 hours of sunshine per month and minimal rain, making it a great time to explore attractions with fewer crowds.

Top Mediterranean Destinations for Extended Summer

Izmir, Turkey

The top spot with 295 hours of sunshine in October, Izmir allows guests to keep wearing swimsuits and sunglasses all winter. Enjoy temperatures in the lower 80s while exploring cobbled streets, bustling bazaars, and UNESCO-listed attractions. MSC Sinfonia offers 7-night itineraries calling at Izmir throughout winter.

Valencia, Spain

The runner-up with 275 hours of sunshine in October. Valencia boasts around 3,000 hours of sun per year, with average temperatures around 77°F in October and highs around 68°F in November and December. Guests can explore architecture, the historic old town, and dine on world-famous Valencian paella. MSC Fantasia, MSC Lirica, and MSC Seaside sail to Valencia from October to December.

La Goulette/Tunis, Tunisia

Securing third place with 272 hours of sunshine in October and average highs of 79°F. Tunisia offers a wealth of natural beauty and archaeological sites, holding 27 sunny days a month in winter. Explore the UNESCO-listed Medina and ancient Carthage. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Fantasia call at La Goulette from October to December.

Honorable Mentions

Athens, Greece: Average of 265 hours of sunshine in October, perfect for visiting the ancient Acropolis. MSC Sinfonia and MSC Splendida offer itineraries to Piraeus.

Valletta, Malta: 263 hours of sunshine in October makes it one of the sunniest spots, with MSC World Europa calling here.

Marseille, France: Averaging 262 hours of sunlight in October, with MSC World Europa and MSC Fantasia offering itineraries.

