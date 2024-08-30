Azamara Cruises Launches “Hidden Gems Sale”

Azamara Cruises is offering a new promotion: $500 onboard credit and a choice of complimentary Wi-Fi or a Premium Beverage Package for travelers booking a veranda or suite. This deal is valid for select sailings from August 22 to October 30, 2024!

MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTION

Use onboard credit for Azamara’s curated shore excursions tailored to enhance destination connections.

Enjoy Extended Destination Days, which offer ten or more hours in port to explore historical sites and vibrant local cultures or relax on beaches.

Access exclusive ports that larger ships cannot reach, allowing for unique experiences.

With this onboard credit, Azamara guests can enjoy various shore excursions, including:

Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Durban, South Africa – On Azamara Quest’s 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage, visit the site where Nelson Mandela was arrested on August 5, 1962, while disguised as a chauffeur to evade detection.

Whale Watch Safari by Helicopter in Kaikoura, New Zealand – Experience a breathtaking Whale Watch Safari during Azamara Pursuit’s 14-Night New Zealand Intensive Voyage. Enjoy panoramic views of whales in their natural habitat from a helicopter, followed by a scenic coastal landing that offers stunning vistas for memorable photos.

Orange Tree Farm in Valencia, Spain – During Azamara Quest’s 11-Night Spain Intensive Voyage, explore Carcaixent’s orange heritage. Learn about the region’s historical significance and visit a traditional 19th-century orchard to sample freshly made marmalades.

Kobe Beef Dinner Experience in Kobe, Japan – During Azamara Pursuit’s 14-Night Japan Intensive Voyage, indulge in a Kobe beef dinner, renowned for its exceptional quality. This dining experience showcases the craftsmanship that makes Kobe beef a culinary legend.

Visit the Azamara Cruises to enjoy this onboard promotion!