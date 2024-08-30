Azamara Cruises Launches “Hidden Gems Sale”
Azamara Cruises is offering a new promotion: $500 onboard credit and a choice of complimentary Wi-Fi or a Premium Beverage Package for travelers booking a veranda or suite. This deal is valid for select sailings from August 22 to October 30, 2024!
MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTION
- Use onboard credit for Azamara’s curated shore excursions tailored to enhance destination connections.
- Enjoy Extended Destination Days, which offer ten or more hours in port to explore historical sites and vibrant local cultures or relax on beaches.
- Access exclusive ports that larger ships cannot reach, allowing for unique experiences.
With this onboard credit, Azamara guests can enjoy various shore excursions, including:
Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Durban, South Africa – On Azamara Quest’s 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage, visit the site where Nelson Mandela was arrested on August 5, 1962, while disguised as a chauffeur to evade detection.
Whale Watch Safari by Helicopter in Kaikoura, New Zealand – Experience a breathtaking Whale Watch Safari during Azamara Pursuit’s 14-Night New Zealand Intensive Voyage. Enjoy panoramic views of whales in their natural habitat from a helicopter, followed by a scenic coastal landing that offers stunning vistas for memorable photos.
Orange Tree Farm in Valencia, Spain – During Azamara Quest’s 11-Night Spain Intensive Voyage, explore Carcaixent’s orange heritage. Learn about the region’s historical significance and visit a traditional 19th-century orchard to sample freshly made marmalades.
Kobe Beef Dinner Experience in Kobe, Japan – During Azamara Pursuit’s 14-Night Japan Intensive Voyage, indulge in a Kobe beef dinner, renowned for its exceptional quality. This dining experience showcases the craftsmanship that makes Kobe beef a culinary legend.
Visit the Azamara Cruises to enjoy this onboard promotion!