Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals 2024 “Giving Joy” Winners

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the 20 winners of its fifth annual Norwegian’s ‘Giving Joy’ contest!

Norwegian’s ‘Giving Joy’ contest recognizes and commends North American teachers for their dedication and effort with its annual recognition program, which began in 2019.

The 20 winning educators will receive a complimentary two-day experience in Boston from April 4 to 6, 2025, for the U.S. debut of the brand-new Norwegian Aqua! The top five Grand Prize winners will also be invited to join the exclusive three-night christening voyage sailing from Miami on April 13, 2025.

“Giving Joy is a program near and dear to our hearts at Norwegian Cruise Line,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It is an honor to congratulate the 20 incredible educators, who passionately serve their communities, with experiences on board Norwegian Aqua. These amazing teachers are shaping the future of the next generation, and I am thrilled to be able to showcase the brand new Norwegian Aqua with them; sharing the enrichments that bridge the connection between education and travel.”

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Port-Immersive European Itineraries

MORE ABOUT THE GIVING JOY CONTEST

Norwegian’s 2024 Giving Joy contest, launched during Teacher Appreciation Week in May, received thousands of votes.

Winners were from Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Washington, and Newfoundland, Canada.

For the 2024 campaign, winners will receive roundtrip airfare for themselves and a guest, made possible by a generous contribution from Coca-Cola®, NCL’s beverage partner.

The top five grand prize winners with the most votes:

Larry Knight Jr. from Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Debra Golding from Westglades Middle School in Parkland, Florida.

Shawn Miller from Loveland High School in Loveland, Ohio.

Bradley Gardner from Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nancy Altimore from City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School-Academic Village in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

NCL has launched a year-round Teacher Cruise Discount for all education professionals, including classroom teachers, principals, assistant principals, school employees, and college/university professors. They can now receive a 5% discount on any NCL voyage worldwide and enjoy a $50 onboard credit.

Click here to learn more about the 20 winners and their inspiring stories!