Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Port-Immersive European Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has launched additional cruises for its 2026 spring/summer season, featuring expanded port-immersive Europe itineraries across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles!

With eight ships to choose from, cruisers can enjoy a variety of sailing lengths and embarkation ports. Additionally, NCL offers bucket-list itineraries across the South Pacific, summer voyages in the Western Caribbean, and journeys to Canada and New England for fall.

PORT-IMMERSIVE EUROPEAN UPDATES

Guests can explore seven-day European itineraries, many with limited or no sea days, to enhance destination immersion.

Select sailings include overnight stays in cities like Reykjavik, Copenhagen, and Istanbul, with a total of 22 overnight options this season.

NCL features 11 embarkation ports across 10 European countries, including Helsinki, its newest homeport.

New destinations also include Portree, Scotland ; Leirvik (Stord), Norway ; and Palamós, Spain.

“At NCL, we take pride in offering our guests various options to plan where they want to vacation,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Whether they choose our seven-day sailings, longer immersive voyages, or cruises that begin and end in a new destination, we make it so our guests can vacation with ease with us from start to finish. From transportation, air programming and so much more, we strive to offer the best service all around.”

Highlights from the 225 new sailings include:

NORTHERN EUROPE

From June to October 2026, Norwegian Sun will operate a full Baltic season with seven- to ten-day itineraries starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, or Helsinki.

These voyages visit a port nearly every day and feature destinations in Norway, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, and more.

Nine-day cruises from Helsinki include an overnight stay in Copenhagen, allowing guests to explore the city’s rich history, visit the famous Nyhavn district, or stroll along Stroget, one of Europe’s longest pedestrian shopping streets.

Norwegian Sky will begin its second full Europe season on April 19, 2026, featuring four seven-day open-jaw sailings to the Northern Capitals from Le Havre, France, and Copenhagen, Denmark, with an overnight in Hamburg, Germany, and stops in Zeebrugge, Belgium; Tilbury, UK; and Ijmuiden, Netherlands.

From May to September 2026, the ship will also offer 10- and 11-day British Isles voyages, debuting in Portree, Scotland, on May 17, 2026.

For those looking to explore Iceland, Norwegian Star will host 10- and 11-day Extraordinary Journeys from May to September, departing from Reykjavik or Southampton. The journeys offer options for pre-or post-cruise land stays. The May 21, 2026, sailing will feature a first-time visit to Leirvik, Norway, known for its open-air museum, Sunnhordlandstunet, and select 11-day sailings, including an overnight stay in Reykjavik.

MEDITERRANEAN AND GREEK ISLES

Beginning April 2026 and continuing through October 2026, Norwegian Viva will operate nine and 10-day voyages in the Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles.

Some of these itineraries will include an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey, allowing guests to explore the city late into the evening. These sailings visit popular destinations in Turkey, Malta, Italy, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia.

The open-jaw cruises offer varied embarkation and disembarkation options, including Barcelona (Spain), Venice (Ravenna, Italy), Istanbul (Turkey), and Rome (Civitavecchia, Italy).

New seven-day Western Mediterranean sailings

Norwegian Epic

Open-jaw voyages between Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, from May 2026 to October 2026.

Ports include Nice/Monaco (Villefranche), Marseille, France; Messina and Salerno, Italy.

Late-night departures from Livorno, Italy, providing 10 to 17 hours in port for day trips to Florence or Pisa.

Norwegian Dawn

Port-intensive open-jaw cruises between April 2026 and October 2026, with no sea days.

Embark and disembark in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Ports include late departures from Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, Spain, as well as Portimao, Portugal, and Gibraltar.

Norwegian Gem

She starts her Europe season on May 10, 2026, from Barcelona, with inaugural calls in Palamós, Spain; Salerno, Italy; and Nice/Monaco (Villefranche), France.

The ship will then cruise between Venice (Ravenna) and Rome (Civitavecchia), making calls in Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia and making late-night departures from Dubrovnik.

Norwegian Pearl

The ship offers seven-day Greek Isles voyages from May 2026 to October 2026, which is ideal for island hopping in Greece.

Guests can choose from varied itineraries with late departures in Santorini and Mykonos, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia, allowing time for sunsets and evening dinners.

Embarkation and disembarkation alternate between Venice (Ravenna), Italy, and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

WESTERN CARIBBEAN, AND CANADA & NEW ENGLAND

Norwegian Escape

The ship will offer seven-day roundtrip sailings to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans from April 12 to May 10, 2026, and from Miami from May 24 to August 9, 2026.

Itineraries include Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatán, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Norwegian Escape (FALL)

Between August and October 2026, the ship will provide seven-day roundtrip voyages to Canada and New England from New York City.

The ship will make its inaugural call to Boston on the August 28, 2026 sailing, marking the first Breakaway Plus class ship to visit the city.

Norwegian Spirit Immersive Experience

Norweigan Spirit will offer immersive voyages from April 22, 2026, to July 3, 2026, and from September 17, 2026, to November 17, 2026, featuring open-jaw sailings in the South Pacific. The 11- to 13-day journeys will visit New Caledonia, Fiji, Samoa, French Polynesia, and the Hawaiian Islands. Guests can embark from a range of ports, including Sydney, Papeete (French Polynesia), Honolulu, and the newly added Lautoka (Fiji).

Norwegian Spirit will also present NCL’s “Fire and Ice” voyages—a once-in-a-lifetime experience exploring Alaska and Hawaii. These four 16-day sailings will occur from July 15, 2026, to September 1, 2026, with embarkation options in Honolulu or Vancouver, Canada.The itineraries will feature stunning destinations, including the warm islands of Kahului (Maui), Hilo, and Nawiliwili (Kauai) in Hawaii, as well as the majestic towns of Ketchikan, Skagway, and Juneau in Alaska.