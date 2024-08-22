American Liberty Christening Ceremony

On August 22, 2023, American Cruise Lines held the christening of American Liberty, the third ship in its Coastal Cat series, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

ABOUT THE CHRISTENING CEREMONY

Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, spoke alongside the ship’s Godmother, Clare Harington, Vice Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. Guests included Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, and Rhode Island State Representative Lauren Carson, who praised the company’s commitment to sustainable cruising.

The event featured a performance by The Victory Belles, followed by the official blessing and ceremonial bottle smash on the ship’s top deck. The celebration concluded with a traditional New England Lobster Bake and a demonstration of ancient Native American cooking methods.

“We are honored to be able to host this event in Fort Adams State Park with our fantastic partners from the community and Sail Newport. We are especially honored to have Vice Commodore Clare Harington of the New York Yacht Club serve as godmother of American Liberty. We look forward to further developing our longtime partnerships in Newport and many other historic coastal towns along the Eastern Seaboard.” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

ABOUT AMERICAN LIBERTY

American Liberty accommodates 100 guests and offers four decks, a catamaran bow, private balconies, lounges, a main restaurant, a casual café, and a fitness center. The ship will operate New England Islands cruises through September and will then transition to East Coast itineraries, including Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises from New York City and Historic South & Golden Isles cruises from Charleston, South Carolina, to Amelia Island, Florida, from November 2024 through spring 2025.

American Liberty’s christening follows the launches of American Eagle in Buzzard’s Bay, Massachusetts, and American Glory in Key West, Florida, in 2023. The fourth Coastal Cat, American Legend, will begin sailing in November 2024.

A virtual 360-degree tour of American Liberty and the Coastal Cats is available here. This ship represents a significant advancement in American Cruise Lines’ commitment to eco-friendly cruising along U.S. coastlines.