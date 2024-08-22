Explora Journeys Presents Immersive Experience at 37th America’s Cup

Explora Journeys, the Global Partner of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, will participate in the Official Race Village in Barcelona, Spain, from August 22 to October 27, 2024. This partnership highlights their shared values of innovation and maritime adventure.

At the Race Village, Explora Journeys will host a dedicated booth where visitors can explore luxury ocean travel and learn about MSC Group’s maritime heritage. The booth will feature a recreation of the Explora Lounge from EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, along with a video area showcasing the brand’s heritage and vision.

Since 1851, the America’s Cup has embodied the spirit of sailing, driving innovation and performance. This partnership reinforces Explora Journeys’ commitment to exceptional maritime experiences.