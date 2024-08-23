Princess Cruises to Explore All Caribbean Regions Summer 2026

Princess Cruises has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season for 2026, featuring two ships—Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess—departing from Fort Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral.

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2026 SEASON

Port Canaveral

Caribbean Princess offers roundtrip cruises from Port Canaveral. Guests can enjoy 7-day sailings to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with the option to combine two 7-day cruises for a 14-day Caribbean Adventurer experience, which includes:

6-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos : Nassau , Amber Cover, and Grand Turk – May 11, 2026.

7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos : Nassau , Princess Cays, Amber Cover, and Grand Turk – May 17 , June 7 , 28, July 19 , August 9 , 30, September 20 , October 11, 2026.

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico : Cozumel , Cosa May, and Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – May 24 , June 14 , July 5 , 26, August 16 , September 6 , 27, 2026.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico : San Juan , Amber Cove, and Grand Turk – May 31 , June 21 , July 12 , August 2 , 23, September 13 , October 4, 2026.

Fort Lauderdale

Regal Princess offers summer sailings to all Caribbean regions, including Eastern, Southern, and Western itineraries. Guests can choose from 7-day Eastern or Western Caribbean cruises or an 8-day Southern Caribbean cruise. For those seeking a more extended vacation, combination cruises are available for a 14-day experience.

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands : Aruba , Bonaire, and Curaçao – April 3, 2026 . Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in Aruba and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas : Princess Cays, Amber Cove , Grand Turk – April 11 , May 9 , June 6 , July 4 , August 1 , 29, 2026.

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico : Cozumel , Belize City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – April 18 , May 2 , 16, 30, June 13 , 27, July 11 , 25, August 8 , 22, 2026.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas: Princess Cays, San Juan , St. Thomas – April 25 , May 23 , June 20 , July 18 , August 15, 2026.

Princess also sails two Southern Caribbean Islander cruises at the start and end of the season, including:

Caribbean Princess –13-day Southern Caribbean Islander:

From Ft. Lauderdale to Port Canaveral: Princess Cays, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Nassau – April 28, 2026.

Regal Princess 14-day Southern Caribbean Islander:

From Ft. Lauderdale to New York: Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, San Juan – September 5, 2026.

Captain’s Circle Members incentive

Captain’s Circle members can enjoy up to $200 in onboard spending money when they book by October 31, 2024. For summer 2026 cruises, guests will receive $50 per person for voyages lasting 7-10 days. Those booking combined 14-day Caribbean Adventurer voyages will receive $100 per person.

Booking is now open! Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises to the Caribbean? Let us know in the comments!