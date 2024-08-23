All-Inclusive Luxury Aboard Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur

Cruising southern Europe on Seven Seas Grandeur is an experience I recommend adding to your bucket list. The ship features remarkable detail in service and culinary offerings that would make any Michelin-starred restaurant green with envy. This ship’s interior design is sleek, elegant, and incredibly comfortable, with a world-class art collection adorning the walls of the spacious common areas. There’s even a Faberge egg, the only one at sea.

Even when it’s fully booked, the ship’s layout ensures you’ll always feel comfortable, with plenty of space to move around. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views of the sea, coastlines, and ports of call, perfect for capturing unforgettable moments.

Seven Seas Grandeur is designed to be inclusive and welcoming. The crew works diligently to ensure every guest feels at home, and the ship’s accessibility features allow everyone, including those with mobility challenges, to fully enjoy all the amenities.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises distinguishes itself by providing unlimited complimentary shore excursions in each port of call. The excursions cater to various interests and, as with everything else, promote inclusivity, ensuring all guests can participate. From guided tours of ancient ruins to relaxing wine tastings, there’s something for everyone, no matter what their ability level may be.

The dining options aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are plentiful, from casual to fine dining. The main dining room features a rotating menu of gourmet dishes celebrating local flavors, while specialty restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines, all accommodating various dietary restrictions without sacrificing savor.

And let’s not forget to mention that voyage fares include gourmet dining in the specialty restaurants (including those alfresco venues), premium wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, complimentary valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers, and a one-night pre-cruise hotel package for guests in Concierge-level suites and higher.

My time on Seven Seas Grandeur was remarkable. Every moment of the journey was enjoyable, and I’m sure I’ll look back on my time on board fondly for the rest of my life.