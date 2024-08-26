Experience a ‘Workcation’ with MedallionNet Max on Your Next Princess Cruise

With the new MedallionNet Max, now is the perfect time to book a longer voyage with Princess Cruises, allowing you to stay connected while exploring the world.

UPDATES TO MEDALLIONNET MAX

Available through the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, MedallionNet Max delivers enhanced onboard Wi-Fi for travelers who want to stay connected.

This upgraded service offers flexibility for longer journeys, allowing guests to explore remote destinations and iconic ports on World Cruises, Journeys Far & Away, Immersive Itineraries, and Ocean Crossings.

“Today’s travelers are increasingly drawn to longer, more immersive experiences, often in remote or bucket-list destinations, without wanting to disconnect from their digital lives,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer of Princess Cruises. “MedallionNet Max ensures that connectivity is never an issue, and when combined with the Princess Premier package, which offers unlimited beverages and specialty dining, it makes longer voyages not only feasible but incredibly rewarding.”

Princess Cruises offers four “Epic Voyages” categories, providing flexibility and choices for every traveler.

World Cruises – 35,000 Nautical Miles of Exploration

Princess Cruises offers a unique way to experience global travel without the hassle of airports or constant unpacking. World Cruises provides access to exciting destinations with convenience and comfort.

World Cruises sail through the Panama Canal, Hawaii and the South Pacific, the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Three ships—Crown Princess, Coral Princess, and Island Princess—offer World Cruises of up to 116 days, with options for shorter segments. A total of 26 itineraries highlight various global destinations, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Auckland, Brisbane, or Sydney.

Journeys Far & Away – Multiple Epic Destinations

Journeys Far & Away caters to outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts and adventurers seeking remote experiences. On a single voyage, explore the dramatic landscapes of Antarctica, the scenic beauty of Greenland, and hidden treasures like “Mystery Island” and Sopo’aga Falls in the South Pacific.

Cruise itineraries range from 11 to 33 days and are aboard seven ships: Coral Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sapphire Princess. Destinations include Southeast Asia, South America, Antarctica, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Greenland, and Canada.

Journeys Far & Away depart from Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Immersive Itineraries – Destinations in One Region

Immersive Itineraries offer authentic experiential voyages. Explore the Arctic Circle’s midnight sun, ancient landmarks in Rome, Marseille, and Athens, as well as the serene temples in Japan, or experience the Great Barrier Reef in Australia—all on a single cruise.

Itineraries range from 17 to 31 days and cover destinations in Alaska, Australia, Japan, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

The cruise line’s newest Sphere-Class ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess feature immersive Mediterranean itineraries. Additional cruises are available on 11 ships, including Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sky Princess.

Immersive Itineraries depart roundtrip from Adelaide, Athens, Barcelona, Brisbane, Fremantle (Perth), Melbourne, Rome (Civitavecchia), Seattle, San Francisco, Southampton (London), Sydney, and Tokyo (Yokohama).

Ocean Crossings – Sailing the Oceans Blue from One Continent to Another

Experience the world from the water with Ocean Crossings, where continents unite through renowned sites, diverse cultures, and exotic destinations. Guests aboard Princess Cruises enjoy modern luxuries, attentive service, award-winning cuisine, and world-class entertainment.

Offering both trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific crossings, these voyages serve as an ideal introduction to the renowned Princess World Cruise. They blend sea days with opportunities to witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. Notable destinations include Casablanca, Ponta Delgada (Azores), and Antigua.

With 26 itineraries ranging from 13 to 24 days, Ocean Crossings are available on nine ships: Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Sky Princess, Star Princess, and Sun Princess. Guests will cross hemispheres and experience time changes from east to west and vice versa.

Debuting in fall 2025, the new Star Princess will sail in October on the highly anticipated Iberian Passage crossing from Southampton to Ft. Lauderdale, offering ample opportunities to explore this exceptional vessel.

Ocean Crossings provides convenient domestic departures from Ft. Lauderdale, Honolulu, New York, and Vancouver, BC, as well as international ports such as Barcelona, Southampton, Athens, Copenhagen, and Rome.

Epic Voyages – Experience the Wonders of the World

Each voyage includes destination-specific events, engaging speakers, captivating productions, a variety of celebrations, and Indigenous entertainment for an immersive experience.

