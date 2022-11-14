Oceania Cruises Launches Exclusive Rum and Whisky Program for 2023

Oceania Cruises has announced the introduction of a series of new rum and whisky programs that will be available fleetwide beginning in 2023. The personalized experiences will feature a substantial collection of The Macallan’s iconic expressions via The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, a flight program, chocolate pairings, and more. Passengers can also experience a new Tea at Sea mixology class, featuring Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum and a wide selection of innovative ice cream cocktails.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are continually evolving, elevating, and enhancing our product,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “With food and beverage at our core, our focus remains steady on delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea.”

“These new rum and whisky programs come on the heels of the recently announced elevated bar program aboard Vista,debuting May 20, 2023,” said Daniela Oancea, Corporate Beverage Manager of Oceania Cruises. “Across the fleet we have been working on a number of innovative concepts tapping into current mixology trends that will modernize and enhance our sailings. We know this partnership with Edrington spirits company will be an exciting addition on board.”

The Macallan Experiences

The popularity of The Macallan’s malt whiskies on board has inspired Oceania Cruises to launch a series of new hands-on experiences. Here are some experiences passengers can look forward to:

The Macallan Flight Program promises guests a flavorful journey discovering what makes The Macallan single malt whisky one of the best in the world. Throughout the comprehensive program, guests will gain an in-depth understanding of the complex and individual flavors of the immensely popular beverage. The experience will be available for groups and individual tasting experiences.

The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart invites guests to an intimate experience to discover The Macallan. The mobile bar cart will feature famous expressions along with exclusive offerings like The Macallan Smoker, which pairs theater and tradition with smoking cocktails by infusing flavor blasters into drinks.

The Macallan Chocolate Pairing will give guests the opportunity to pair the following mouthwatering treats: Macallan Quest & Milk Chocolate, Macallan Lumina & Chocolate Truffles with Fruit, Macallan Terra & White Chocolate, and Macallan Enigma & Dark Chocolate.

Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum Offerings

Ice Cream and Brugal Cocktails will be available for guests at all pools, restaurants, and lounges on the ship. This trendy specialty cocktail adds a sweet twist to popular favorites including the espresso martini, caramel milkshake, and the Aperol spritz.

Brugal Rum & Tea at Sea is a program aimed to teach guests about the history of mixing rum and tea together, dating way back to the 17th century. The course will provide guests with a hands-on mixology experience where they can mix, match, and taste a series of handcrafted concoctions. A number of Tea Parings- ranging from aperitivo-style pre-meal cocktails to highball light and sparkling cocktails- will also be available at all bars on board.

Nearly Neat Serving Cart with Brugal 1888 is a newly designed concept aimed to offer worldly alternatives to traditional cocktails, with an exclusive Nearly Neat menu featuring Brugal 1888 in The Chocolate Orange, The Night Cap, The Solstice, and The Reviver.

Vista’s Revolutionary Mixology Program

The new Macallan and Brugal offerings are in addition to the innovative bar program offered to passengers aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting on May 20, 2023. The first of Oceania Cruises’ all-new Allura Class ships, Vista will feature the latest trends in cocktail crafting including flavored smoke bubbles, a large-scale selection of low- and no-sugar wines, zero-proof cocktails, along with Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and the Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar. Passengers will also be able to participate in pairing experiences including a Moët & Chandon Champagne three-course pairing, sommelier-guided lunches with wine pairings, and the signature Oceania Cruises Dom Pérignon experience that includes a six-course tasting menu.

