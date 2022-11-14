Cruising With Disabilities: Tips Every Cruiser Should Know

One of the cruise and travel industry’s biggest advocates for accessibility is the Special Needs Group, a medical equipment and supply company that works as the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals on board cruise ships.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff met up with Special Needs Group CEO Andrew Garnett to check out some of the equipment available to cruisers to help them get the most out of their cruise vacation. The first item was one of the lightest wheelchairs available at only 19 pounds in total with removable wheels bringing the weight to an even smaller 13 pounds. Traditional wheelchairs can weigh around fifty pounds so the new design from Special Needs Group is a significant reduction and can help cruisers who struggle with mobility get their chair from place to place much easier.

The company also provides a newly designed mobility scooter that’s a fraction of the weight of a traditional scooter. Usually over 100 pounds, scooters can be a hassle. Special Needs Group’s design drops the weight to 37 pounds and has a unique foldable design for easier storage!

The best part is Special Needs Group can be found in over 70 countries so no matter where you’re cruising, you’re never far from the help you need to get around! Check out the full video with Andrew Garnett and let us know in the comments if you’ve tried any of the products!