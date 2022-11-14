You Can Now Book a Carnival Venezia Cruise from New York

Looking for a new sailing experience?

Carnival Cruise Line has officially opened reservations for its new ship, Carnival Venezia! Experience the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” on her inaugural season from New York beginning on June 15, 2023.

“Our summer season in New York has been extremely popular, so increasing our offerings with a larger, newer ship that sails year-round provides the opportunity for more guests in the tri-state area and beyond to enjoy the convenience of sailing right from Manhattan,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia will give guests our signature fun, combined with Italian theming, to beautiful destinations from The Bahamas and the Caribbean to Bermuda and Canada.”

Carnival Venezia will offer a wide range of sailing experiences for every traveler. Guests can experience 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries with 25 ports across 14 countries.

Carnival Venezia Sailings

• A 15-day transatlantic cruise on May 29, 2023.

• There will be a variety of cruises available departing from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

• During Summer 2023, the ship will alternate between sailing four, six, and eight-days sailing to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and ports in Canada, New England, Halifax, and Saint John.

• Beginning September 29, 2023, the ship will alternate between eight to 12-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, South Caribbean, and the Bahamas, visiting destinations like St. Thomas, San Juan, and Aruba. Guests on this experience will visit Carnival Cruise Line’s private destinations in Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk.

Carnival Venezia Itineraries

Sail to Miami and the Bahamas on a nine-day sailing experience departing on October 14, 2023. Visit Miami, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, and Freeport, Bahamas.

Travel to the Eastern Caribbean on a 10-day sailing experience departing on January 23, 2024. Visit Princess Cays, Bahamas, Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos, Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, San Juan, and Puerto Rico.