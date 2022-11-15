Holland America Line Launches ‘Refer a Friend’ Program

Traveling with friends and family makes any vacation experience that much better. Thanks to Holland America Line’s newest ‘Refer a Friend’ Program, guests, new and returning, can experience Holland America Line’s cruise experience with onboard credits and offerings with a sweet incentive.

Launching this week, the brand’s ‘Refer a Friend’ Program is a loyalty program to encourage Mariner Society members, cruisers that have sailed with Holland America Line in the past, to invite friends and family on board to Holland America Line’s cruising experience.

Refer a Friend Guidelines

• The guest being referred must be new to the Holland America Line brand. Once the trip is booked, the guest will receive $50 onboard credit to use as they please.

•The guest that referred the new traveler will earn a $50 future cruise credit once the trip is booked.

• Guests can use their onboard credit for dining experiences, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, and more.

• The guest that is referring can use their future cruise credit on any Holland America Line cruise around the world.

• Past guests must have a Mariner ID to be eligible for the Refer a Friend program.

“Holland America Line has one of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry, but there is a still an untapped segment of the market who have never cruised,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief operating officer for Holland America Line. “The best brand ambassadors are our Mariners who know our brand and know who would love to take a Holland America Line cruise for the first time. Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time.”