MSC Cruises Holds Naming Ceremony for MSC World Europa in Doha, Qatar

Over the weekend, MSC Cruises welcomed the brand’s newest flagship, MSC World Europa, at her Naming Ceremony at the brand-new Grand Cruise Terminal in Doha, Qatar.

With help from Qatar Airways, the national airline of the state of Qatar, MSC Cruises celebrated the new ship and the brand’s continued commitment to Qatar by reinforcing a pledge that emphasizes the support and growth of international tourism, with MSC Cruises as the brand leader.

MSC World Europa Features

MSC Cruises’ newest ship is the most innovative and environmentally cruise ship in the MSC Cruises fleet.

The ship focuses on reducing emissions and energy efficiency with the help of LNG-powered ship features.

MSC World Europa has 2,626 cabins available aboard.

Guests traveling on MSC World Europa will notice the ultramodern urban metropolis of the ship, setting a new standard for the cruise industry.

Guests that attended MSC World Europa‘s naming ceremony included Master of the Vessel Captain Marco Massa, comedian, producer, and entrepreneur Hamad Al Amari, international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, who performed a solo piece for the first time in Doha, and other distinguished guests from around the world. Attendees experienced performances of local artists, a gourmet gala dinner showcasing the ship’s new restaurants on board, and experienced a firework display with the Doha skyline in full view.

About MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises’ newest flagship MSC World Europa is considered to be the brand’s most luxurious MSC Yacht Club to date. The ship features 33 restaurants, bars, and lounges offering a different ambiance and experience at each spot. There are 6 specialty restaurants on board and 7 brand new bar and café places to try. Guests can expect next-level entertainment options with high-tech venues, swimming pools, and so much more.

