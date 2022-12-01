OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW 33-DAY GRAND VOYAGE FOR FALL 2023

Today, Oceania Cruises announced a brand-new Grand Voyage Itinerary setting sail in fall of 2023. The Mediterranean Connection cruising aboard the Marina will set sail on a 33-day voyage from Venice to Barcelona and stop in popular destinations in the Holy Lands and the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship will depart on October 11, 2023 and call on 28 ports. Oceania Cruises is also offering three shorter segments up to 12 days long for guests not looking to spend as much time at sea.

“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

This Grand Voyage is the perfect time for travelers to take advantage of all the amenities that Oceania Cruises offers. Marina offers guests options like taking classes at the acclaimed cooking school that teaches guests how to incorporate region-specific flavors into their meals and private exclusive dining options for a more intimate experience. This specific Grand Voyage itinerary was designed for the avid explorer and those looking to learn about and celebrate the history and culture of the Eastern Mediterranean. During the voyage, Marina will call on Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, Egypt and more.

Mediterranean Connection: Grand Voyage

33 Days Aboard Marina – October 11, 2023 – November 13, 2023

Passengers will set sail for a little over a month aboard the 1,238-guest Marina making stops in some of the most beautiful spots in the Eastern Mediterranean. Setting sail from Venice, guests will visit popular spots, along with some hidden- gem destinations. The itinerary offers guests unique dining experiences and a distinctive blend of history and culture throughout their journey in the Greek Isles and the Holy Lands.

Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage Highlights

Guests will get the chance to explore 28 diverse ports, ranging from iconic and immensely popular destinations to more rarely visited spots

Cruising the Eastern Mediterranean in the fall gives passengers the opportunity to explore all the region has to offer with a more mild climate and fewer crowds

Stops in 10 different countries throughout the region

An overnight call in Istanbul offering guests more time for exploration in the city that embraces two continents

Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage Ports of Call

Venice (Trieste), Italy

Split, Croatia

Kotor, Montenegro

Corfu, Greece

Katakolon, Greece

Chania (Crete), Greece

Santorini, Greece

Messina (Sicily), Italy

Salerno, Italy

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Naples/Pompeii, Italy

Catania (Sicily), Italy

Bodrum, Turkey

Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey

Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Mykonos, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece

Kavala/Philippi, Greece

Istanbul, Turkey (including one overnight)

Antalya, Turkey

Limassol, Cyprus

Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel

Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel

Cairo (Port Said), Egypt

Alexandria, Egypt

Valletta, Malta

La Goulette, Tunisia

Barcelona, Spain

For guests unable to spend a little over a month at sea, Oceania Cruises is offering three shorter segments aboard the Marina, followed by three additional Grand Voyage itineraries comprising of up to 23 days at sea.

Greek & Italian Shores – Venice to Rome – 10 days, October 11 – October 21, 2023

Legendary Pathways – Rome to Istanbul – 11 days, October 21 – November 1, 2023

Holy Land & Treasures – Istanbul to Barcelona – 12 days, November 1 – November 13, 2023

Mediterranean Mystique – Barcelona to Rome – 22 days, September 29 – October 21, 2023

Icons of Civilizations – Venice to Istanbul – 21 days, October 11 – November 1, 2023

Seas of Revelation – Rome to Barcelona – 23 days, October 21 – November 13, 2023

Which one would you book? Let us know in the comments!