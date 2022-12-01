Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora has announced its Awaken – an Immersive Wellness Experience for guests to come to enjoy five days of experiential programming in paradise.

From February 4th to 9th, 2023 attendees are invited to escape their busy lives and come experience the beautiful island of Bora Bora.

“With an increased focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, we created this extraordinary retreat as an exclusive offering to our guests,” said Romain Chanet, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. “Claire and Koya are true experts who will lead this collection of exciting, interactive, and engaging experiences for all to enjoy.”

MORE ABOUT THE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE

• The wellness experience is in partnership with Paper & Diamond, a travel and wellness retreat company. Paper & Diamond will lead the retreat and help attendees become one with themselves.

• Claire Grieve, an international yoga specialist, and Koya Webb, a holistic health coach, will guide the retreat.

• Guests at the retreat can expect full-day programs focusing on wellness, self-improvement, and healthy lifestyles.

WELLNESS RETREAT OFFERINGS

• Mindful Mornings: Attendees are invited to join Claire with yoga, stretching, and Pilates fusion to get their bodies moving. At the end of the workout, guests will work on breathwork and witness a crystal-sound healing session to help heal and balance the nervous system.

• Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga: Stretch on the beach with Koya. Focus on balance and work on stability, meditation, and breathwork.

• Sunset Catamaran South Bath Cruise, Canapes, & Cocktails: Join Claire and Koya on the private sunset Catamaran Cruise experience. Enjoy healthy island cocktails and culinary creations. End the excursion with a sound healing session to help level your body and nervous system.

• Starlight Sound Healing: Claire is hosting a starlight beneath the Tahitian night sky event focusing on breathwork and meditation.

• Breakthrough Breathwork: Join Koya for a guided heart-opening meditation that will encourage guests to feel more confident, grateful, and loved.

• Balancing Your Chakras: Balance your body’s chakra and energy. Koya will guide guests through practice to empower their bodies and relationships with body, mind, and spirit.

• Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience: Four Seasons Bora Bora Executive Chef Eric Desbordes will lead this culinary experience. Immerse yourself in French and Polynesian culture and cuisine. Learn more about swapping ingredients for local items to honor Polynesian cuisine.

• Mat Pilates: Experience this full-body workout with Claire. The class will be outside by the waterfront. Guests will have a small cushion to keep them grounded and allow access to stretching throughout the body.

The cost for guests for the five-night retreat is 11,478 euros. The price includes a one-bedroom beach view overwater bungalow suite, daily breakfast, group workshops, and meals as part of select activities. Guests can purchase additional activities such as snorkeling with sharks and rays and Tahitian legend telling.

MORE ABOUT THE FOUR SEASONS RESORT BORA BORA