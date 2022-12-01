Celebrity Cruises had its largest booking day ever on Black Friday, followed by the strongest Cyber Monday in company history. This all comes following the recent delivery of the company’s new luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond.

Cruisers booked vacations with brand-new itineraries that include stops in Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The new offerings include first-ever homeports for Celebrity’s Edge Series ships, new year-round itineraries in Europe with new homeports, and new single and double overnights.

This record-breaking performance follows Celebrity Cruises’ launch of both the new “Journey WonderFULL” campaign and the launch of the company’s new luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond had its official naming ceremony with Godmother, Simone Biles, in attendance. The new vessel also served as the backdrop for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The first of its kind, the show was taped on the ship and featured Andy Cohen hosting all five captains from the Below Deck franchise, along with Celebrity’s own Captain Kate McCue. The show was taped in front of a live audience onboard the ship and broadcasted worldwide.

“All of the recent exposure highlighting Celebrity’s innovative ship design and onboard offerings built incredible demand from consumers longing to experience the world in new ways and through a new level of relaxed luxury,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “We saw demand across the full depth and breadth of our itinerary offerings around the globe and we can’t wait to take our guests to the world’s best places on the world’s best places, our Celebrity ships.”