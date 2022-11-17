Happy Thanksgiving, Cruisers! And welcome to the best Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2022! We’ve compiled a roundup of some of the best deals in cruising this year and we’re adding to the list every day so check back and make sure you take advantage of these awesome savings for your next cruise vacation!

Enjoy!

Celebrity Cruises

Starting November 11 through December 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering a BOGO 75% off the second guest deal for nearly all sailings from December 2, 2022 – April 2025. Guests can also earn up to $200 onboard credit.

Destinations include some of the most popular in cruising such as the Caribbean, Asia, the West coast of Mexico and more.

Cunard

New voyage bookings from November 17th through December 2, 2022 will receive an onboard credit up to $600 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposit. Itineraries offered in the deal include Cunard’s famous Transatlantic Crossing, Alaska the Norwegian Fjords, the Caribbean, Japan, Australia and more. Some itineraries start at just $899 per person.

Offers apply to the first two guests per booking. Use the promo code: RD8

European Waterways

River cruise line European Waterways is offering a Black Friday Special of 25% off on select luxury hotel barge cruises in Europe that can save travelers as much as $16,750. The Black Friday discounts are valid when booked between Friday, November 25 and Friday, December 2, 2022.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has a Black Friday Deal starts November 17th and runs through November 27, 2022. Guests who book select cruises starting from 2022 holiday sailings will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) and enjoy 40% off cruise-only fares.

The offer is combinable with Holland America Line’s Have It All premium cruise package that includes four popular perks: shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

Reduced cruise fares up to 40% off are available on a variety of itineraries including Alaska, the Caribbean, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Canada/New England, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America, Hawaii and Tahiti, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon, also are included in the offer.

Hurtigruten & Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruisers with Hurtigruten can save big on bucket-list destinations through November 30th with up to 50% off Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Galápagos, Iceland, and Norway itineraries, including deals on new routes for 2023.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ Black Friday sale will take place November 15-25, offering guests up to 40% off cruises + free drinks + free wifi + up to $200 onboard credit. This sale will be available on sailings to The Caribbean, The Bahamas and Florida, Bermuda, Canada & New England, United Arab Emirates, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe and MSC Grand Voyages.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Running from November 9th to December 5th, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a deal where your second guest sails free and cruisers get to choose from NCL’s pick six perks like free specialty dining, free wifi, free unlimited open bar and more!

Princess Cruises

From November 22nd through November 30th, guests can choose from 60 sailings under $60 per day(per guest), and 100’s more sailings under $100 per day (per guest). Destinations include Alaska, the California Coast, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Europe. For a limited time, guests can also get $1 deposits!

Seabourn

When you book a Seabourn cruise between November 10th and December 5th, you’ll receive a 15% saving on your cruise. Itineraries include Asian cruises with stops in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, the Caribbean, the Aegean Sea and the Greek Islands, just to name a few!

SeaDream Yacht Club

Running now through December 31, 2022, SeaDream Yacht Club is offering $1,000 savings on suites and staterooms on 15 Caribbean sailings taking place over the next year and beyond. The Sail-Away Event offer is valid for new reservations and travelers should mention promotion code HOLIDAY22 at time of booking.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is offering cruise vacations as low as $99 per person / per night for sailings in December on their most popular cabin categories: the Insider and Sea Terrace. And for voyages in 2023, you can get 50% off the second Sailor. Itineraries include the Caribbean and Mexico on both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. You can also get $100 bonus bar tab when you prepay $300 and guess what? Florida residents get an additional 5% off!

Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises’ Black Friday Sale starts December 1, 2022 and is a “pick your perk” style deal.

Perks include a choice of one of the following:

A free pre- or post-cruise, “Easy Stay” which includes a one-night stay in a premium hotel, free internet, free full cooked to order breakfast, and free transfer to or from the ship

OR up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom (credit amount is based on the length of sailing and type of stateroom or suite booked)

OR free upgrade to Windstar’s All-In package (including Wi-Fi; unlimited beer, wine, and cocktails; and gratuities) for applicable premium suites & sailings.

Windstar is also participating in the “Thankful for Travel” sale November 22-29, 2022 (beginning the Tuesday before Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday), along with all the sister brands in the Xanterra Travel Collection portfolio. Windstar’s “Thankful for Travel” offer is an additional 5 percent reduced deposit on top of the Pick Your Perk special listed above.