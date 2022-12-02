Royal Caribbean International Breaks Booking Record for Third Time This Year

Congratulations are in order for Royal Caribbean International!

The brand has set new booking records this Black Friday as the brand marked the largest booking day in their history. Just this year, Royal Caribbean has broken their own record three times after announcing new addition to the fleet, Icon of the Seas.

“This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world,” said Michael Bayley, president, and CEO, of Royal Caribbean International. “Every milestone met is an accomplishment achieved, it’s a wonderful start to 2023, and we are excited for what lies ahead. We could not have reached this point without our loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world.”

BOOKING RECORD BREAKDOWN

In April 2022, Royal Caribbean International marked the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week.

Once the new Icon of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas were announced, another record-breaking single day of bookings was recorded.

Over the last year, the brand has achieved huge milestones and shared new ships that will continue to excite current Royal Caribbean cruisers and future travelers.

