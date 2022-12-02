Earlier this week, the Japanese government released a statement allowing international cruise ships to cruise Japan. Starting on March 15, 2023, Princess Cruise will begin sailing to the island nation, allowing guests to experience Princess Cruises with the all-new Princess MedallionClass for the first time.

“The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “In addition, we know Japanese guests will appreciate the unmatched Princess MedallionClass experience offering unmatched personalization and hassle-free service.

All Aboard Diamond Princess

Set sail on March 15, 2023, and celebrate the 10th anniversary of sailing from Tokyo and Kobe on Diamond Princess! Diamond Princess will visit 38 destinations in four countries throughout her sailing season on 43 unique itineraries and 57 departures. Trips for this season range from 5-19-days.

Travelers who plan to travel with Diamond Princess in Japan in 2023 can expect to experience the following:

• Temples, Shrines, Castles: Explore the temples and shrines of the 16th-century Osaka Castle and Seiryu-Ji Temple.

• Festivals: Experience Kyoto Gion Festival and six other festivals around Japan. Watch a display of 10,000 fireworks during the Kumano Fireworks Festival.

• Vibrant Cities & Landscapes: Explore Imperial Palace Plaza, Mt Fuji, Hiroshima Peace Memorial, and Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.

• Spring Flowers, Gardens, and Onsens: Enjoy the spring flowers all over Japan during the Spring season. When walking around and enjoying the atmosphere, you will see hundreds of cherry blossoms, Sakura.

Guests who want to explore more of Japan are invited to join Princess Cruises for 13- and 14-night cruise tours highlighting Japan, Tokyo, and Kyoto. Head to Princess Cruises’ website to learn more about itineraries and travel protocols.