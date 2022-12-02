NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE UNVEILS 52-FOOT-WIDE ART PIECE FOR NEW SHIP, NORWEGIAN VIVA

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled an interactive art piece that will be featured on the company’s new ship, Norwegian Viva, at SCOPE Miami Beach yesterday. The art piece was created by contemporary British digital artist, Dominic Harris.

The piece is called “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining” and will be available for viewing at the Metropolitan Bar, Norwegian’s signature and sustainable bar, and will feature Harris’ popular butterfly motifs. The interactive piece responds to passing movement, allowing the viewers to further engage with the work of art.

A preview of “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining” is open to some during the company’s VIP Experience activation at SCOPE Miami Beach through December 4. Guests attending the company’s event will be able to interact with digital screens and live displays showcasing works of art from 34 celebrated artists who are or will be featured aboard the Prima Class ships. Guests can also view a curated selection of art work from Udo Noger, as well as digital displays from Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, also known as “Peeta.” “Peeta” is the designer of Norwegian Viva and Norwegian Prima’s hull art. Attendees can also experience Alexander Krivosheiw’s smaller scale renditions of “Weather Rock” and “Sacred Legacy II”, which can also be found on board Norwegian Prima’s The Concourse, the company’s first outdoor sculpture garden.

“We believe that art can be a transformative element in the guest experience,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the introduction of the new Prima Class, we’ve taken the integration of art into our ship’s overall design to new heights. Following the successful debut of Norwegian Prima, we are extremely excited for our guests to get to know Norwegian Viva as well as the breathtaking work of Dominic Harris.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has enhanced the experience of their guests with the delivery of Norwegian Prima this past August. Norwegian Prima’s extensive art collection includes 5 exclusive murals by Amy Rader. Each balcony stateroom features Rader’s artwork, keeping the creative atmosphere in tact found throughout the rest or the ship.

“Art has the power to light up our lives, broaden our perspectives and transport us into a different frame of mind, similar to how cruising to new and beautiful destinations affects us,” said Sarah Hall, NCL Art Director. “At NCL, we believe in the strong connection of art and travel, and showcase not only works from well-known international artists, but we champion emerging artists from around the world as well.”

The Norwegian Cruise Line VIP Experience at SCOPE Miami Beach has amazing ocean views, giving guests an experience similar to to that of the company’s Observation Lounge. The event also features fan-favorite cocktails from the company’s revered beverage program.

Debuting in 2023, Norwegian Viva will feature spacious staterooms and specialty dining experiences. The return of experiences like The Rush and The Drop, the fastest free-fall drop dry slides at sea will also be available to guests aboard Norwegian Viva, along with a three-level Viva Speedway for adventure-seeking passengers. Norwegian Viva will start sailing Mediterranean itineraries in June of 2023, homeporting in Southern European cities like Lisbon, Portugal, Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia) Italy, and Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Shortly after, the ship will sail the Southern Caribbean for the 2023-2024 winter season offering warm weather itineraries from San Juan, Puerto Rico.