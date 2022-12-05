CUNARD UNVEILS NEW DETAILS ABOUT QUEEN ANNE’S UPCOMING ART COLLECTION

This past week, Cunard welcomed guests to an exceptional evening at Carlton House Terrace in London to showcase all that Queen Anne- the latest Cunard cruise liner- has to offer. Members of the media, influencers and cruise industry networks were in attendance and were able to take part in a 360-brand experience.

At this intimate gathering in London, Cunard demonstrated what they hope to be the new standard for luxury ocean travel for all attendees. Guests gained insight into the newly imagined signature spaces of the cruise liner, while also exploring brand-new venues that give cruisers more options while at sea.

The ship will display more than 4,000 art pieces for guests to enjoy aboard the new ship. At the exclusive event, Cunard debuted a collection that will be featured on Queen Anne of never-before-seen artwork by young contemporary artists. Some highlights included exclusive art pieces for Queen Anne from artists Pei Chi Lee, John Biggs, and Tommy Camerno. One of the masterpieces unveiled included Camerno’s portrait of Queen Anne, which will be on display in the Queen’s room aboard the ship.

Honoring Cunard’s Heritage

Attendees were also introduced to Bright Lights Society, a new exclusive venue designed by Richmond International, which offers guests hosted experiences and a wide variety of entertainment. Bright Lights Society promises cruisers that no two nights of entertainment will be the same. The name, Bright Lights Society, honors Cunard’s heritage as the first-ever ocean liner to use electric lights worldwide.

Guests also experienced Cunard’s award-winning White Star Service sipping on the Perfect Serve. Three exclusive gin cocktails were offered to attendees made with the Cunard’s Three Queens Gin, an individually crafted gin by Pickering’s to honor the routes most associated with each individual Cunard Queen. Cunard private label wines and Cunard crafted beer were also available on tap for guests.

Renowned designers from David Collins Studio, Richmond International, and Sybille de Margerie who worked closely with Creative Director Adam D. Tihany were all in attendance to unveil what inspired the design behind Queen Anne. The designers described Queen Anne’s style as classic Cunard and detailed some of the thought processes behind some of the newly designed spaces on the ship. Queen Anne’s interiors are inspired by Cunard’s expansive heritage and celebrate the art deco style that Cunard is well known for. The vessel also features newly designed spaces for a newer and more modern atmosphere.

Carnival UK Acting Senior Vice President Angus Struthers greeted guests with these remarks: “Tonight, you started your journey at sunset and travelled through a sensory experience before viewing a one-of-a-kind art gallery showcasing a selection from the 4,300 never seen before pieces of artwork and sculptures that have been curated for Queen Anne. We have been working with more than 3,000 artists and designers and are proud to continue our work championing contemporary artists, some of which you will have the pleasure of meeting this evening. It just leaves me to thank our world leading designers and brand partners as they continue to refine the Cunard signatures and craft a collection of exciting new Queen Anne venues and experiences. We look forward to sharing more about the collection over the coming year and can’t wait to welcome you on board in 2024!”

Queen Anne will set sail in 2024. Her maiden season bookings will go on sale for Cunard World Club members on December 6, 2022, and available for general sale on December 7, 2022.