Costa Cruises Announces Expansion of “Cruise & Golf” Program For 2022-2023

Golfers, grab your bags and balls!

Costa Cruises’ has officially announced the expansion of its “Cruise & Golf” program! Beginning this month, guests traveling on Costa Cruises’ Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda’s Mediterranean itineraries can play golf in destinations such as Italy, France, and Spain!

GOLF PACKAGE INFORMATION

On the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda itineraries, guests can purchase a golf package of either three or four rounds at select courses on seven-day cruises. There are other special perks included in the package.

COSTA CRUISES’ “CRUISE & GO” SPECIAL FEATURES

Guests traveling aboard the golfing and sailing experience can expect the following accommodations:

Transfers from the ship to the golf club and back.

Priority embark and disembark every day.

Welcome kit and storage for golf equipment.

Special dining experience for golfers and families to experience restaurants available on both itineraries.

COSTA TOSCANA 2022-2023 GOLF COURSES

Guests sailing on the Costa Toscana itinerary will have the following golf locations available:

Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club: This golfing area is home to the annual Dubai Desert Classic, also known as “The Els Club.” U.S. Open Championship winner Ernie Els designed the course.

Abu Dhabi: Golfers can play at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. This club is known as one of the best 27-hole golf courses in the world and home to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for 16 years.

Almouj Golf Club: Almouji Club is known for ranking number 2 in the middle east for the world’s top 100 courses to play golf. Located in Muscat, Oman, and designed by Greg Norman, the course is home to the Oman Open and Ghala Golf Club.

COSTA SMERALDA 2022-2023 GOLF COURSES

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club: Set sail to Rome, Italy and play golf at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the location of the 2023 Ryder Cup!

Circolo del Golf Roma Acquasanta: Located in Roma, Italy, play at one of the oldest golf clubs in Italy!

Golf Club Garlenda: Located near Savona, Italy in the hills of the Ligurian hinterland.

Golf Club Genova Sant’Anna: Play golf like a pro in a location that hosted two Italian Double Professional Championships! Robert Von Haage, a world-famous golf course architect, designed the course.

Barcelona’s Real Club de Golf El Prat: Golf course that has hosted the Spanish Golf Open 10 times.

Club de Golf Terramar Sitges: Club de Golf Terramar Sitges is of the oldest golf clubs in Spain.

The Son Gual Golf in Palma de Mallorca: A private, family-run members’ golf club.

T-Golf Calvia: one of the oldest and best-rate courses on the island of Majorca.

The Golf Bastide de la Salette: Eco friendly golf course. Located in the hills outside of Marseille.

The following golf clubs are available for groups to attend:

Argentario Golf Club

The Golf Nazionale

The PGA de Catalunya

The Son Vida

Guests looking to golf and cruise with Costa Cruises’ can check out the company’s website to learn more about the golfing experience and available itineraries.

Will you be sailing on the Cruise & Golf program this Winter? Let us know in the comments!