MSC Seascape ARRIVES IN NYC FOR NAMING CEREMONY

MSC Cruises’ latest fleet MSC Seascape has officially arrived at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City!

The ship will have her traditional maritime Naming Ceremony on the evening of December 7, 2022, to wish her good luck for her future sailings and officially name Sophia Loren the Godmother of the MSC Seascape.

MSC Seascape Features

MSC Seascape is one of the largest cruise ships to dock in Manhattan.

The ship has a capacity of 5,877 guests.

MSC Seascape features a wide range of generation environmental technologies and solutions.

20 bars and lounges aboard.

11 dining venues.

The company chose to have MSC Seascape‘s Naming Ceremony in New York to celebrate the brand’s commitment to the U.S. market and the upcoming launch of service to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises, said, “We have ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and New York City plays a critical role in that expansion. We already host a large number of guests from the tri-state area on our ships sailing from Florida and around the world, and we are excited to bring a modern and glamorous ship like MSC Mirabilia to New York next year to give cruisers a wide choice of itineraries, whether they’re looking for sunny Caribbean skies or Canada’s beautiful autumns. Having the brand new MSC Seascape here this week is our way of celebrating a fantastic future of cruising for New York City.”

The new ship will depart on her inaugural trip Thursday to Miami on two 7-night itineraries. She will then begin her season in the Caribbean.

Ports of Call

During MSC Seascape’s sailing, she will visit the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

In the Eastern Caribbean, she will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

In the Western Caribbean, she will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel, Mexico, George Town, Cayman Islands, and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

MSC GROUP’S COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION

MSC Group has committed to building innovative cruise ships around the world. The brand aims to achieve net carbon-neutral operations by 2050. The newest MSC Seascape showcases the latest-generation environmental technologies and equipment. For example, the ship has hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (ECGS) and has achieved a 98% reduction of Sulphur oxide emissions.

Will you be sailing on MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!