Explora Journeys Reveals Upcoming ITINERARIES for Explora II

Explora Journeys has shared some exciting news! The luxury lifestyle brand under the MSC Group has released its summer 2023 itineraries for the company’s new ship, Explora II. Set sail to new destinations in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, India, the Indian Ocean, and Africa!

Michael Ungerer, the Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, said, “This is a new chapter for the brand, we are extremely proud to unveil EXPLORA II and these new itineraries. Our portfolio of destinations is constantly expanding, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board our ships to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences in incredible countries where they will be able to reconnect with themselves, while connecting with the people they meet, the surroundings and the local communities.”

EXPLORA II will begin her inaugural season in the Mediterranean and visit ports in Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Croatia. In these destinations, guests will experience traditions, learn history, and try culinary favorites.

EXPLORA II Mediterranean Itinerary Highlights

25 journeys and 14 extended journeys from August 2024 to April 2025.

Visit 82 ports across 26 countries.

Guests can discover the nature and culture of each destination with the help of excursions and exclusive activities.

Each location has a longer departure or overnight stay so guests can fully immerse themselves in the local culture and people.

Visit the city of Rome, Sicily.

Explore Menorca, the gastronomy capital of 2022.

Arrive at the Eastern Mediterranean and visit the islands of Mykonos, Santorini, Kalamata, and Corfu.

Explore Israel and learn more about the culture and life.

EXPLORA II Middle East Itinerary Highlights

Pass through the Suez Canal and explore the beauties of Egypt, the pharaohs’ land, and the deserts.

Sail into the Arabian Peninsula towards Saudi Arabia and visit Al Ula and Hegra.

Visit Arabian Gulf and view the innovative cities of Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

EXPLORA II India Itinerary Highlights

Arrive in India and explore the evergreen forests of the Western Ghats.

See waterfalls and climb the beaches of Goa to the Keralan hinterland.

Visit Mumbai and visit the country’s largest city.

EXPLORA II Indian Ocean Itinerary Highlights

Visit Seychelles and Maldives.

Arrive at the natural sanctuaries of Africa and make stops in Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Kenya, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Relax by the white sand beaches and look at the crystal waters.

Experience eco-tented safaris with elephants and leopards.

See wildlife, experience the sounds of nature, and learn more about the culture.

Guests traveling on the EXPLORA I or EXPLORA II can expect luxurious suites that provide space to relax and create their “home at sea.”

EXPLORA II Culinary Features

Head of Culinary at Explora Journeys, Chef Franck Garanger, has curated all the food options. There are 12 bars and lounges aboard the ship, with six restaurants with exclusive options for food and drinks. The unique dishes served to guests will use fresh, locally sourced ingredients and draw inspiration from the places they’ve been.

