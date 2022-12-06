NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE CELEBRATES RECORD SALES FOLLOWING BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that November was a record-breaking booking month following Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

November 25, 2022, Black Friday, was the most successful booking day in Norwegian Cruise Line’s history, followed by a record-breaking amount of Cyber Monday bookings on November 28, 2022. This signified a record booking week for the week ending November 25 for NCL. However, the company surpassed this recent achievement with a new weekly record this past week.

“Momentum is strong and there is no better evidence of this than our record-breaking performance this November, the best-booked month in the history of our Cruise Line,” said Harry Sommer, President, and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “This achievement is even more impressive when considering November is historically one of the slower booking months for our business. On the heels of the successful launch of our groundbreaking Norwegian Prima, which has already received numerous accolades, we are well on our way to a banner year. I’m very excited about 2023 and all that is yet to come.”

New Ships Driving Sales

Norwegian Prima was just named “Best New Ship” in the Ocean Category of the 2022 Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick Awards and ravel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards, along with being recognized for her elevated design with the “Best Public Space Award” at the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Award Ceremony. Norwegian Cruise Line’s pioneering Free at Sea offering has contributed to these record-breaking sales. The Free at Sea offering provides guests with an incredible value and includes a free and unlimited open bar, exclusive specialty dining, Wi-Fi access, shore excursions, and much more. Due to this unbelievable offer, cruisers have been booking vacations at exceptional rates across the fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Line is focused on providing passengers with a guest-first experience with great service, exclusive dining options, high-class entertainment, and recreation experiences on voyages to all its destinations worldwide.