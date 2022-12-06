P&O CRUISES WILL NAME ITS NEWEST SHIP, ARVIA, IN Barbados

P&O Cruises has announced that its newest ship, Arvia, will be officially named in a world-first beachside ceremony in Barbados on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The company’s second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona will join the fleet just before Christmas at the end of this year.

The naming ceremony will feature some of Britain’s most modern and renowned performers and presenters. The event will also be broadcasted live online to a global audience.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We always aim to do things differently, to create stand out and memorable moments for our current and future guests.”

“Arvia, which will be delivered in December, will spend her first season sailing in the Caribbean so it is fitting that we mark her naming in one of our favourite ports of call with a week of celebratory performances and experiences on board.

“This naming event, which has never been done before, will showcase our extraordinary new ship Arvia, the beauty of Barbados, and will include some very special surprises.

“The ship will be anchored off one of the island’s most stunning beaches so the audience at home will be able to see both the striking new interior design of the ship as well as the performances and events taking place on the shore. It will be an unmissable event.”

Arvia Naming Ceremony in Barbados

Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley said: “I want to thank P&O Cruises for choosing Barbados as the location for this unique event. Barbados continues to share a rich relationship with our sea and tourism, and the cruise industry has been of vital importance to our island and our economy.”

“I am delighted that Barbados can be that place that continues to bring more “firsts” to the world, and through this beachside ceremony, give thousands of people the opportunity to see a glimpse of what we have to offer to visitors.”

The 5,200-passenger ship will first sail to the Canary Islands for a Christmas cruise, then head over to the Caribbean where it will homeport in Barbados for the winter season. Arvia is extremely similar to its sister ship, Iona, aside from a few brand-new features like an escape room, a rum distillery, and a top-deck ropes course. The ship will also feature many new dining options including Green & Co feat. Mizuhana. Arvia will also give guests extensive shopping opportunities, a chance for relaxation at the Oasis Spa and Health Club, and unparalleled views at the SkyDome. P&O Cruises unveiled many of these amenities on board their newest ship back in October during a yard visit to Papenburg, Germany, where the ship was built.

The official naming event will take place during a 14/7-night Caribbean cruise and is now available for booking on P&O Cruises’ website or through travel agencies. The company will be announcing further details about the line-up for the historic event in the upcoming weeks.