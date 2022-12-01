Princess Cruises Reveals All-Inclusive Cruise Packages For 2023

Princess Cruises has a new all-inclusive package for new and existing travelers!

Today, the brand revealed its premium add-on packages with more opportunities to indulge, prioritize health and wellness, and much more.

“Adding more content to our much sought-after Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages with the addition of premium experiences including fitness and indulgences not only guarantees an exceptional onboard experience but also ensures our guests have maximum options and superior value when vacationing with Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Princess Plus Package Breakdown

Guests who purchase the Princess Plus package can expect the following add-ons for their vacation.

• Princess dining, accommodations, and entertainment.

• Wi-Fi access with one device per guest.

• Beverage package with up to $12 on each drink.

• Two premium-crafted desserts.

• Two smoothies or juices.

• Two fitness classes.

• MedallionClass experience.

• The price for the Princess Package is $50 per day per guest.

Princess Premier Package Breakdown

Guests who purchase the Princess Premier package can expect the following add-ons for their vacation.

• Princess dining accommodations and entertainment.

• Wi-Fi access with up to 4 devices per guest.

• Beverage package with up to $18 on each drink.

• Unlimited premium crafted desserts.

• Unlimited smoothies or juices.

• Unlimited fitness classes.

• Two nights of specialty dining.

• MedallionClass experience.

• Photo package with three prints and unlimited digital copies.

• Princess prizes.

• The price for the Princess Premier Package is $156 per day per guest.

Sailing Just Got Sweeter

Starting February 20, 2023, Princess Cruises will offer a series of decadent desserts for Princess Plus and Princess Premier package holders to enjoy. Get your sweet tooth ready for gelato, pastries, candy, and more.

Fitness At Sea

• In September this year, Xponential Fitness and Princess Cruises revealed their five-year partnership to bring fitness classes aboard the brand’s fleet.

• Starting in February, guests who purchase the Princess Plus or Princess Premier packages can join workout classes from well-known exercise brands like Club Pilates, Cycle Bar, Stride, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, and Stretch Lab.

The new packages are available for bookings made after December 14, 2022, for sailings beginning on February 20, 2023.