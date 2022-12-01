Stocking Stuffers for Cruisers
The holidays are just around the corner. So we’ve made it our mission to find small, fun stocking stuffers for your cruise-loving friends and family. They can be as simple as travel-sized board games or as luxurious as high-end beauty products. Filling their stockings with these travel essentials will guarantee smooth sailing on their next maritime adventure.
Stocking Stuffers for Cruisers
Sondergut Roll-up Travel Chess/Checkers Game ($42)
Made from the highest quality suede, this self-contained travel checker/chess game set rolls up to be no bigger than a pocket umbrella. Cruisers will love taking it with them to play on the deck, in the lounge, or at the bar.
GoSili® 20oz Stackable Silicone Ocean Drinking Cups ($40)
Remind them of their time at sea while supporting ocean conservation using these GoSili Reusable Sili Cups at home. 1% of every purchase is donated to ocean clean-up and care. They come in four colors, each with a unique one-of-a-kind water pattern. Much like the sea, no two cups will ever look the same!
MAX Monstera Pouch ($48)
Made from ultra-durable and easy-to-clean Tyvek®, this oversized pouch was meant for seafaring travel. Super versatile, with a large zippered opening at the top, it can be stuffed with liquids, lotions, make-up, toothpaste, and more.
LĀ SOL Sunscreen ($25)
Wearing sunscreen on a cruise is essential. SPF 30 and water resistant for 80 minutes, LĀ SOL’s CLEAR Zinc sunscreen goes on like a smooth cream for easy application, leaving your skin feeling natural, not greasy. Committed to clean, good-for-you ingredients that are equally good for the environment, This sunscreen is reef-friendly, gluten-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.
Ellips Hair ($19.50)
Instantly smooth frizzy cruise ship hair! Ellips hair serum capsules are meant for daily use on hair exposed to drying elements such as sun and water. Each serum capsule is enriched with natural Moroccan oil and specific vitamins like A, C, E, and Pro Vit B-5, which helps repair, create natural shine, and smoothes out frizz.
ella+mila: Nail Polishes ($55 gift set | $8 individual)
With over 220 on-trend nail polish shades to choose from, stick one of these chip-resistant, quick-dry, high-shine polishes in her stocking so she can give herself a professional main/pedi before getting on board. Vegan and animal cruelty-free, ella+mila is formulated to remove dangerous and harsh ingredients.
Cocoa Butter Lip Balm ($10/pack of 4)
Cracked lips from dry, salty air can is definitely a cruising hazard. This cocoa Butter Lip Balm features the emollient qualities of cocoa butter, antioxidant properties of Vitamin E, moisture-retaining benefits of castor oil, and the soothing power of aloe vera to protect delicate skin against dry, chapped, and wind-burned lips.
M.M.LaFleur Passport Holder ($35)
Cruisers can stay organized and travel with ease with this passport holder from M.M.LaFleur. Made from Italian leather and available in 4 colors, this compact passport holder has extra interior pockets for credit cards and a driver’s license.
Mill & Moss Scrunchie ($18)
The top deck of a cruise ship can be windy. Help cruisers with long hair keep it out of their face with this 100% linen, sustainably made scrunchi. Mill & Moss believes in using every last piece of fabric from their clothing line. So as not to waste anything, this hair accessory is made from excess scraps of cloth.
TRUEENERGY® Socks No Show Socks ($20/3pack)
Cruisers spend a lot of time on their feet. Whether walking around the track on deck or exploring on shore, cushioned athletic socks will keep them comfortable. These TRUEENERGY® socks have nanoparticles woven right into the yarn that covert body heat into infrared energy, which leaves feet feeling amazing and energized. There are plenty of fashion-forward styles and colors for men too.
Luvlette Floral Print Lace Trim Satin PJ Set ($22)
This pretty, feminine pajama set is just what she needs for a good night’s sleep on her next cruise. Super soft and silky, she will be comfortable all night long. They look expensive but are quite affordable.
Still looking for the perfect gift? Check out our hand-picked list of the best gifts for cruisers here.