The holidays are just around the corner. So we’ve made it our mission to find small, fun stocking stuffers for your cruise-loving friends and family. They can be as simple as travel-sized board games or as luxurious as high-end beauty products. Filling their stockings with these travel essentials will guarantee smooth sailing on their next maritime adventure.

Stocking Stuffers for Cruisers

Sondergut Roll-up Travel Chess/Checkers Game ($42)

Made from the highest quality suede, this self-contained travel checker/chess game set rolls up to be no bigger than a pocket umbrella. Cruisers will love taking it with them to play on the deck, in the lounge, or at the bar.