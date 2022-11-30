Holland American Line Brings Back Cruising to Japan

After two-and-a-half years, cruising to Japan will officially restart! On November 15, 2022, the Japanese government shared that the country is ready to allow international cruise ships to call on the island nation’s many ports.

Beginning February 2023, travelers can set sail on Holland America Line’s Westerdam and explore ancient temples, ruins, and so much more!

“We’re grateful for the work that the Japanese authorities have done to allow for a return to cruising,” said Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line. “Holland America Line’s guests love longer voyages to unique parts of the world, and we’ll be sailing to some incredible locations as our season in Japan and the rest of Asia begins.”

WESTERDAM SAILING INFORMATION

• Starting on February 3, 2023, Westerdam will begin a series of Far East voyages showcasing the diversity and culture of the many locations visited.

• Guests can sail roundtrip from Yokohama, Japan, Singapore, or between Yokohama and Singapore for 11 to 14 days.

• Travelers who want to travel to several countries and have a more extended cruise experience can look into Holland America Line’s Collectors’ Voyages and repositioning cruises. These trips will allow guests to visit multiple destinations and ports as possible.

• Some countries that are explored are Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia.

• There will be five different itineraries offered. The following itineraries are: “Indonesian Discovery,” “Japan, Taiwan & The Philippines,” “Japan Explorer,” “Japan Discovery,” and “Southern Japan.”

• The overnight stays will be in Singapore, Kobe, Osaka, Japan, and Phuket, Thailand.

• The last trip will be on April 24, 2024. This trip will be a 14-day “North Pacific Crossing” departing from Yokohama to Seattle.

Before traveling, guests are encouraged to check Holland America Line’s website to read over protocols for cruising in Asia.