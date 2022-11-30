Today, Rock The Bells, a global platform committed to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.” Rock The Bells is partnering up with Sixthman, an industry leader and pioneer in music and lifestyle festivals at sea, for the specialty cruise. The Hip-Hop cruise will set sail from Miami to The Bahamas on November 13, 2023, and return on November 17, 2023. This cruise is the first of its kind and offers guests an all-inclusive four-day and four-night Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The brand is also bringing its’ annual Rock The Bells Festival to sea, a day-long celebration curated by Rock the Bells founder LL COOL J in his hometown of Queens, New York. The festival will feature live performances by iconic artists and entertainment for the whole family. The Hip-Hop cruise is one of the many ways the company plans to honor and celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The full lineup will be announced at the beginning of the new year, but guests can expect tons of performances from some of Hip-Hop’s biggest MCs, DJs, and producers. Rock The Bells is set to take over the ship with pool deck parties hosted by celebrated rocker Kid Capri, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti experiences, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grills, tattoos, basketball, and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

The cruise will begin with a special “Welcome to Miami” performance by Miami natives Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship’s pool deck. Guests who book their cabins before January 18, 2023, will receive an invitation to hang out with Trick Daddy and Trina at an exclusive cocktail hour before setting sail. Guests who purchase before January 18 also receive a free 3-month subscription to SiriusXM to tune into LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio on Channel 43, also available on the SXM App.

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” said Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

Rock The Bells commemorates Hip-Hop icons and celebrates the culture by providing opportunities to highlight the legends through content, commerce, and intimate experiences. Since 2001, Sixthman has been a pioneer in creating memorable moments on land and at sea. This partnership between the two companies marks the first time Sixthman has designed and produced a Hip-Hop themed cruise.

“We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea,” said Sixthman VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar. “From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can’t think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean.”

The Hip-Hop themed cruise will sail from Miami and will make two stops in The Bahamas, at both Freeport and Nassau. Prices will range from $1,099 to $5,199. The announcement comes just in time for the holiday season and prospective attendees can book for themselves or for gifts to their loved ones. A complete list of performers and experiences on the cruise will be made available at the beginning of the new year.