American Cruise Lines has announced 3 new smaller ships, 10 brand new itineraries, and 21 new ports for the upcoming 2023-2024 season! The cruise line revealed a new brochure for the season ahead and all cruises are now available to book online.

For 2023, American Cruise Lines will have 17 small vessels cruising through 35 states with over 50 different itineraries, 11 of which include cruising soles on the Mississippi River. All the brand’s small ships and riverboats have an occupancy of fewer than 200 guests and can be explored via virtual tours on American’s website.

American Cruise Lines will introduce 3 new small ships in 2023:

American Serenade: This is the company’s 6th contemporary riverboat set to begin cruising the Mississippi River in April 2023. The ship can accommodate 175 passengers and is the sister ship to American Symphony.

American Eagle and American Glory: The company is also launching 2 brand new 109-passenger Coastal Cats in 2023. These are the first 2 ships in the 12-ship Project Blue fleet announced earlier this year. Both vessels will sail East Coast itineraries, beginning in August and October of 2023.

American is also introducing 10 new itineraries for the 2023-2024 season. These itineraries will explore 21 new ports of call in places like San Francisco, Sag Harbor, and Key West. New voyages include American Cruise Lines’ first-ever California cruise, an 8-day round trip San Francisco Bay Cruise highlighting the Napa area and all of the wine country. The company is also launching a new 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers cruise which features an 8-day cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers along with a 7-day journey through 3 National Parks: Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton. American will also launch an 8-day Tennessee Rivers cruise between Chattanooga & Nashville, Tennessee. In 2024, the company will offer even more voyages in Florida and the Keys, as well as a few more new itineraries highlighting coastal New England and Maine.

The cruise line’s customizable destination-focused cruises only visit domestic ports of call along the East and West coasts, Alaska to Florida, and the major rivers in between, from the Hudson to the Mississippi to the Columbia and the Snake Rivers. Upcoming Mississippi itineraries will also feature cruising along the Ohio, Tennessee, and Cumberland Rivers.

American Cruise Lines’ smaller ship itineraries include an all-inclusive experience and offer guests a choice of over onshore 400 excursions across the country. All packages include complimentary onboard entertainment, fine dining choices, wine & beer with all meals, and a festive cocktail hour each evening. Most of the company’s fleet also includes more casual dining experiences, room service for breakfast, and Wi-Fi. All the cruise line’s ships and riverboats feature 100% outward-facing accommodations. Almost all the ships have nearly all staterooms furnished with private balconies and full-sized glass sliding doors. 2023-2024 cruise pricing includes port charges and fees, along with tips and gratuities. The Mississippi River, Columbia & Snake Rivers, and Alaska Cruises (from Juneau) include complimentary pre-cruise hotel accommodations. American Cruise Lines’ River and Coastal cruises also offer passengers flat-rate airfare.

