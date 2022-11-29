It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation!

Today, luxury cruise line and transatlantic provider Cunard announced their upcoming 2024 sailing itinerary traveling from April 2024 through January 2025.

The cruise line is offering over 190 new voyages with trips to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and Norwegian Fjords aboard fleets Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, and Queen Mary 2.

“Summertime evokes European glamour aboard Cunard ships,” said Matt Gleaves, Cunard’s VP of Commercial Development, North America. “Whether it’s sailing the waters of the Med or navigating through the Greek Isles, guests will see the world in style and comfort. Queen Anne brings even more opportunities to explore remote waterways, iconic cities, and of course all the pleasures that one would expect aboard our new Cunard Queen.”

CUNARD’S QUEEN ANNE

• Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne will sail her maiden season in the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, the British Isles, and the Mediterranean.

• The ship’s voyages will range from two to 19 nights.

• Queen Anne will have 62 maiden calls in popular destinations such as Reykjavik, Gibraltar, Rotterdam, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Oslo, and more.

• Guests will have time to explore each city with six overnight calls and 14 late-evening departures.

QUEEN ANNE ITINERARIES

• Western Mediterranean: On July 28, 2024, travel for 14 nights from Southampton and explore the history and culture of the Mediterranean. Guests are invited to discover the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Sagrada Familia and the architecture of Barcelona. When visiting Gibraltar, guests may see wild monkeys out and about!

• Norwegian Fjords: On September 1, 2024, travel 7 nights from Southampton and visit Haugesund to see majestic fjords and rock formations. Explore the green meadows of Nordfjordeid and the Seven Sister waterfalls in Geirangerfjord.

CUNARD’S QUEEN MARY 2

• Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is offering 22 signature Transatlantic Crossings in 2024.

• The available voyages will range from two to 30 nights from New York, Hamburg, Quebec, Le Havre, and Southampton.

• Guests can sail on seven-night voyages in Canada/New England with an overnight stay in Boston on July 4, 2024.

• Travelers can celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve sailing on Queen Mary 2 in the Caribbean.

QUEEN MARY 2 ITINERARIES

• Westbound Transatlantic Crossing: On October 17, 2024, travel for 8 nights from Southampton, England, on a unique Transatlantic voyage. Visit Le Havre, a city in northern France, and explore art museums and beaches.

• Canada, New England: In September 2024, sail for 14 nights roundtrip from New York and visit eight unique ports. Visit Boston’s famous Freedom Trail, Penobscot Bay in Maine, and Quebec City.

CUNARD’S QUEEN VICTORIA

• Cunard’s Queen Victoria will spend May to October 2024 in the Mediterranean.

• Guests will visit Bruges, Barcelona, Trieste, Rome, and Athens.

• The available voyages range from five-night sailings to 29 nights.

QUEEN VICTORIA ITINERARIES

• Istanbul, Greek Isles, and Italy: On May 13, travel for 14 nights round trip out of Civitavecchia. Visit Istanbul, Rome, and explore popular sites such as The Hagia Sophia Mosque and Grand Bazaar.

• Rome and Trieste: On June 24, travel from Rome on a 7-night trip exploring the Colosseum, Vatican City, and Pantheon. Explore the beautiful beaches and try the amazing culinary options.

TRAVEL ABOARD ALL THREE QUEEN SHIPS Guests who want to travel for an extended period can travel aboard all three queen fleets on a 29-night voyage.

• The trip will start aboard Queen Mary 2, exploring the eastbound Transatlantic Crossing.

• Once the trip arrives in Southampton, guests will board Queen Anne for a 14-night voyage to see the United Kingdom and Iceland.

• Next, guests will fly to Italy, set sail on Queen Victoria, and visit Zadar, Croatia, Valletta, and other cities.