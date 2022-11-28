MSC Cruises is adding to its high-end retail selection on board with a new catalog of luxury brands in partnership with TimeVallée. The two Geneva-based companies are adding a touch of Swiss to the seas, highlighting the style and refinement Switzerland is known for. The company will also have revered Swiss watch brands for guests to purchase while onboard ships fleet-wide.

MSC Seascape’s TimeVallée concept will be the first of the popular retailer’s stores at sea with the launch of the ship in November. Since the company’s origination in 2014, TimeVallée has made significant contributions to the luxury watch retail sector. The curated multi-brand selection offers some of the most reputable watches from more than 30 top-rated luxury watch brands.

The new store will feature a wide inventory of world-famous Maisons, including brands like Cartier, Baume & Mercier, Hublot, IWC, Mont Blanc, Panerai, and Tag Heuer. The shop’s atmosphere will mimic that of other TimeVallée shops on land and offer the same services, including the extensive brand storytelling TimeVallée is well known for.

Brandon Briggs, MSC Cruises SVP Onboard Revenues, said: “The beauty of luxury shopping at sea is that cruise guests have plenty of time on board. Since cruises are most often at least seven days long, guests have the ability to return throughout the cruise, revisiting their desired purchases and savoring the luxury experience. As we evolve our ships, we have understood the importance of evolving our retail spaces along with them; creating larger retail spaces that are more tailored to customer needs, which is why TimeVallée’s multi-brand but in-depth approach was a perfect fit for our guest experience.”

Michael Guenoun, CEO of TimeVallée International, added: “We are delighted to partner with MSC to open TimeVallée at sea for the first time. We are bringing the utmost luxury experience for watch lovers to discover a unique luxury retail concept where client can discover and browse through the most sought-after fine watchmaking brands.”

What is TimeVallée?

TimeVallée’s name originates from the valleys where many fine Swiss watches have been created throughout the course of history. TimeVallée highlights the heritage and worldliness of fine watchmaking while encouraging newcomers and watch enthusiasts to browse, learn and experience the world of watchmaking. Shoppers will browse in the popular contemporary atmosphere TimeVallée is revered for. The boutique will feature dedicated areas hosted by expert brand ambassadors, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the history and creativity of each individual piece.

RELATED: MSC CRUISES TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW FLAGSHIP MSC SEASCAPE

Currently, TimeVallée has 34 retail stores worldwide, each offering unique and immersive experiences for fine watch enthusiasts and newcomers.

The Naming Ceremony for MSC Seascape will take place in New York City on December 7, 2022. The brand-new ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries. The first itinerary will feature stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerta Plata in the Dominican Republic. The second will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.