Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years Of Service

Today, Disney Cruise Line is celebrating something very special! In honor of the brand’s 25 years of Disney magic aboard Disney Cruise Line, families are invited to celebrate with the brand during their “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration. Here is to the one-of-a-kind entertainment features, storytelling, and magical cruise experience for the whole family!

Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, shares, “For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world.” “Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”

EXCITING FEATURES IN 2023

In honor of the brand’s 25th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line plans to bring new entertainment, merchandise, and celebratory experiences to select summer sailings. Guests are invited to sail on the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” cruise experience during the summer of 2023 on five Disney Cruise Line ships.

Castaway Club Reveals New Membership Tier

• To commemorate the 25th-anniversary celebration, guests returning with Disney Cruise Line will earn the distinction of Pearl status.

• Pearl members will unlock new home and onboard benefits available in 2023.

2023 Summer Sailing Offerings

• The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” will be celebrated across five Disney Cruise line fleets.

• To commemorate 25 years at sea, Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse will showcase a festive attire resembling ocean waves.

• There will be a brand-new signature song celebrating the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.”

• There will be new entertainment and activity options for families in honor of the anniversary celebration.

• Guests can expect fun culinary creations from desserts to craft cocktails.

• Returning Disney Cruise Line guests will receive exclusive rewards and perks.

• To commemorate the “Silver Anniversary at Sea,” guests can shop the Shimmering Seas Collection featuring merchandise with the new signature color, apparel, and other keepsakes.

Sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe, and Alaska Summer 2023

Guests traveling with Disney Cruise Line for their “Silver Anniversary at Sea” will sail to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, and Alaska. The following are available itineraries Summer 2023:

• Depart from Miami on May 24, 2023, to September 4, 2023. Sail on the Disney Magic and visit destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

• The Disney Wonder will depart on Alaskan voyages from Vancouver, Canada, on May 15, 2023, to September 11, 2023, with visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and more.

• The Disney Dream will sail from May 7, 2023, to September 17, 2023, on transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Greek Isles.

• The Disney Fantasy will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 6, 2023, to September 2, 2023, to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

• Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay from May 1, 2023, to September 8, 2023, from Port Canaveral, Florida.