Atlas Ocean Voyages Names World Traveller in Chile

Chief Sales Officer of Cruise Planners and godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new ship, Theresa Scalzitti, celebrated the official naming ceremony of World Traveller this past weekend in the fjords of Beagle Channel’s Glacier Alley in Chile. The ceremony also included the official naming of the World Navigator, which had been in service since 2021 but was never formally named due to Covid restrictions. Avid adventurer Karen Lundgren serves as the World Navigator’s godmother.

Scalzitti, Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer, has spent most of her 30-year career advocating for travel advisors in the cruise and travel industry.

“This was a surreal moment for me. To be asked to be the godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new ship World Traveller is a dream come true,” said Scalzitti. “Thank you Atlas for this once-in-a-lifetime honor.”

A few of the VIP guests in attendance at the dual naming ceremonies included travel advisors, shareholders, media, and dignitaries from Argentina and Chile. World Traveller was named on November 19, followed by Zodiac sightseeing of Pia Glacier. In the evening at the gala welcome reception, the portraits of the godmothers were unveiled to guests. The naming ceremony for World Navigator was held on November 20, followed by a commemorative luncheon on the ship.

“Both yacht-style vessels specialize in expeditions to some of nature’s most spectacular destinations,” said James Rodriguez, Atlas’ president and CEO. “What a historic weekend for Atlas. It was inspiring to name these two spectacular ships surrounded by majestic glaciers.”

RELATED: ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES OPENS SEASPA BY L’OCCITANE ON WORLD TRAVELLER

Both expedition vessels are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and cater to all global travelers wanting to explore classic and iconic destinations, as well as rarely visited and off-the-beaten-path destinations. These vessels feature an all-inclusive intimate onboard experience, luxurious accommodations, in-depth excursions, and personalized private tours for a customizable voyage.

Guests will aboard either ship will enjoy nearly a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio with only 100 suites, promoting a special camaraderie between guests and their fellow cruisers. Travelers can fully immerse themselves in all the remote and classic stops, including the Arctic, Antarctica, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Americas.