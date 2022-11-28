Cruise Lover’s Gift Guide for the Holiday Season
The holiday season is fast approaching! We know finding meaningful yet practical gifts each year can be challenging. So if you are searching for the perfect gift for your cruise-loving family and friends, we are here to help. While nothing beats giving them an actual cruise, there is a little bit of everything on our list to float their boat. We are confident they’ll find any of these items extremely useful for their next voyage.
Gifts for WOMEN
NicoBlu Isadora Kaftan ($365)
This glamorous kaftan is a showstopper. It quickly goes from day to night with removable jeweled tassels crafted from crystals and genuine semi-precious stones. She can wear it to the pool, on an excursion, or even dinner.
Tommy Bahama Beach Stripe Split-Neck Tiered Dress ($138)
This cover-up is stylish enough to be worn on the ship, beach, or shore. Made from soft cotton and viscose, she will be comfortable all day long in this fully-lined beach dress with ladder-tape trim and white tassels that elevate it beyond its cover-up duties.
MOTF Pleated Flowy Dress ($40)
Give her this elegant cocktail dress for nights when evening chic is required onboard. Not only will she look fantastic in this flowing feminine satin dress, but it is easy to care for (machine washable), and it won’t blow your holiday shopping budget!
Bluesalt Long A-Line Skirt ($148 )
Pair this maxi-length skirt with a t-shirt and sneakers or a dressy top and heels. The class A-line silhouette is timeless and a staple for any cruiser’s wardrobe. Made from soft, wrinkle-free fabric with an elastic waistband, she will be reaching to pack this skirt on every voyage.
Gifts for MEN
Hemingway Men’s Blazer ($328)
Everyone likes to look good on formal nights. This classic slim-fitting jacket will keep guys looking good all evening long while staying comfortable. Made from wrinkle free-fabric with four-way stretch, it is the perfect jacket for your take on every cruise.
Bleusalt The Men’s High T ($100)
With a high neckline and flattering cut, this T-Shirt is a must-have for cruisers. Sustainably made in the USA from breathable fabric, it has a little stretch ensuring just the right fit. Part of a true capsule wardrobe, he can dress it up under a jacket or down with shorts and sneakers.
BEAUTY Gifts
Clara’s New York’ Nature’s Best Kept Secret’ Gift Set ($60)
Sea air can be unkind to facial skin, chapping and drying it out. This travel-friendly gift set from Clara’s New York uses minimal ingredients to keep skin super hydrated. Perfect for all skin types, their serums pamper the skin, helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Alchimie Forever Travel Set ($69)
These beauty minis are the perfect gift for cruisers who don’t want to sacrifice their skincare routine while traveling. Their signature Alchimie purple zippered travel pouch contains four TSA-friendly sizes of dermatologist-formulated, cruelty-free skincare essentials from Switzerland.
Luxie Signature Gold Brush Set ($125)
When it comes to beauty tools, a good set of makeup brushes is critical. This stunning 12-piece set of synthetic, vegan, and cruelty-free brushes has soft bristles encased in rose gold with pink handles. Perfect for travel, they come in a compact faux leather brush holder that can easily be tossed in a suitcase or carry-on bag.
Packing Gifts
Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner ($699)
With airline travel becoming increasingly stressful, many folks are flying without checking luggage, making carry-ons the perfect gift for this season. This spinner is made from ballistic nylon fabric to resist wear and tear and comes with shock-absorbing wheels that glide through the airport effortlessly. Additionally, it has a built-in tri-fold garment, and the bag expands with the push of a button just in case your cruise lover like to shop while on vacation.
Lu & Elle Shaggy Weekender Bag ($140)
This globally inspired bohemian style tote bag from Lu & Elle is made from heavy-weight embroidered cotton with leather trim. It is big enough to fit a 16″ laptop and has several interior pockets, including one that zips, to keep everything organized.
Ricardo Packing Cubes ($29)
These ultra-light packing cubes from Ricardo’s Indio collection will keep any suitcase well organized. This three-piece set featuring see-through mess lids includes a small cube for cords, undergarments, and loose items, plus a medium and large cube that allows you to pack by garment type or outfit.
mumi Design Toiletry Cubes ($42)
The perfect organizer for toiletries, the mumi Design toiletry cubes will keep cruise essentials neatly packed and organized. The compact set of three water-resistant and spill-proof bags comes in eight colors and is versatile to hold anything from medications to make up to travel-size shampoo and conditioner. Plus, the transparent material makes it easier to see what’s inside!
Solo’s Re:gen Hip Pack ($25)
This hip Pack is a stylish, comfortable, and convenient alternative to a purse or fanny pack. Sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles, this is the perfect gift for trendy cruisers as hip packs are resurging in popularity!
ASSORTED EXTRAS
Swinton Pickleball Kit ($135)
Playing pickleball on cruise ships is becoming increasingly popular. This starter bundle makes an excellent gift for athletic cruises who want to play while onboard. The set includes a neoprene sling bag, one paddle, and three outdoor pickleballs.
Nautica Aviator Sunglasses ($168)
These iconic aviator sunglasses from Nautica take you from the city to the water and all points in between. Part of the style captain collection, cruisers can’t go wrong with this classic aviator shape.
What’s on your gift shopping list this year? Let us know in the comments!