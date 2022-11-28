Cruise Lover’s Gift Guide for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is fast approaching! We know finding meaningful yet practical gifts each year can be challenging. So if you are searching for the perfect gift for your cruise-loving family and friends, we are here to help. While nothing beats giving them an actual cruise, there is a little bit of everything on our list to float their boat. We are confident they’ll find any of these items extremely useful for their next voyage.

Gifts for WOMEN

NicoBlu Isadora Kaftan ($365)

This glamorous kaftan is a showstopper. It quickly goes from day to night with removable jeweled tassels crafted from crystals and genuine semi-precious stones. She can wear it to the pool, on an excursion, or even dinner.