NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PREMIERES “EMBARK WITH NCL” EPISODE HIGHLIGHTING THE NEW NORWEGIAN PRIMA

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced the premiere of the next episode of “EMBARK with NCL,” a two-part series surrounding the historic launch of its record-breaking ship, Norwegian Prima. NCL will take viewers to Reykjavik, Iceland, and give a first-hand look at the ships’ newly elevated onboard experiences. The show will premiere on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 p.m. on www.ncl.com/embark-series and available to stream on Facebook.

For the first time, Norwegian Cruise Line is inviting the public to take part in the traditional christening ceremony and its festivities with this first episode, “Christening Norwegian Prima: First in Class.” Viewers will get an inside look at the exclusive event, beginning with a preview of the opening ceremony at the HARPA Concert Hall, an Icelandic center for the cultural arts. The evening featured performances by the award-winning Icelandic singer-songwriter Briet and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. The celebration continues with Godmother Katy Perry officially naming and christening Norwegian Prima with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull, marking the start of Norwegian Prima’s maiden voyage.

Highlighting the New Norwegian Prima

In the second episode of the series, “Norwegian Prima: Discover Innovation,” viewers will gain an inside look into the company’s debut of tons of new onboard experiences. Some of these brand-new onboard experiences include the Indulge Food Hall with 11 different eateries, the three-level Prima Speedway, two adrenaline-pumping slides, The Drop and Rush, the Metropolitan Bar, and a three-story theater showcasing “The Price is Right” and the Tony Award-nominated musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

“With the debut of the Prima Class, we wanted our guests to be amazed from the moment they stepped on board, instantly creating everlasting memories with family and friends,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “And what better way to kick off that very first memory than christening Norwegian Prima in one of the most beautiful and spectacular countries in the world, Iceland. With this EMBARK episode, I’m extremely excited to offer our guests, for the first time, an inside look at this momentous milestone, as well as inspire them to join us for their dream vacation at sea.”

Hosting the show is Zay Harding, American television personality and avid traveler, and Lexie Alford (aka Lexie Limitless), Guinness World Record Holder for the youngest person to travel to every country by the age of 21. Throughout this EMBARK episode, viewers will experience all that Norwegian Prima has to offer its guests and explore the wonders of nature in the land of fire and ice.

To watch the two-part episode showcasing the new Norwegian Prima, tune in on December 8, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark-series or stream on Facebook. The episode will also be available on-demand after the live-stream premiere.